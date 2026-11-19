MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New research published in PLOS ONE highlights how Chronic Care Management (CCM) reduces healthcare costs and supports proactive, coordinated patient care.

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C3 Health, a leading provider of technology-enabled chronic care management services, today announced the publication of a new Peer-reviewed study by the respected PLOS One organization demonstrating that Medicare beneficiaries participating in Chronic Care Management (CCM) experienced significantly lower healthcare expenditures and out-of-pocket costs compared to eligible patients who were not enrolled in the program.

The study, titled“Cost Impact of Chronic Care Management Services in a Large Multi-Specialty Practice: A Pragmatic Outcomes Study,” evaluated real-world healthcare spending among nearly 37,000 Medicare beneficiaries over 12 months in a large, multi-specialty outpatient practice. The research examined patients participating in a structured CCM program supported by C3 Health.

Key findings include:

- 13.6% lower healthcare expenditures: Patients enrolled in CCM had average monthly healthcare costs of $96 per member, compared to $110 for eligible non-enrolled patients.

- 16% lower patient out-of-pocket expenses: CCM participants averaged $29 in monthly out-of-pocket costs, compared to $34 among non-enrolled patients.

- More favorable outcomes despite higher-risk demographics: The CCM population was, on average, older and included a higher percentage of female beneficiaries, two demographic factors typically associated with greater healthcare utilization and spending.

- Evidence supporting scalable care delivery: The study demonstrated favorable cost associations in a large, multi-specialty healthcare environment using a structured care management model delivered through a specialized third-party partner.

"This study provides the evidence for what our industry has long believed," said A.R. Weiler, an advisor to C3 Health and its former CEO. "Lower costs, improved access, and care delivered in the appropriate setting are now a demonstrated reality. These findings present a significant opportunity to reduce the total cost of care, which is of critical importance to accountable care organizations (ACOs), health plans, and self-insured employers, all of whom bear financial responsibility for the populations they serve. These peer-reviewed and published results also reflect the mission-driven commitment and dedication of C3 Health's clinical teams, and I want to recognize them for the difference they make in our patients' lives every day.”

Demonstrating the Value of Proactive Care

Chronic Care Management is a Medicare benefit designed to support beneficiaries living with multiple chronic conditions through ongoing, non-face-to-face clinical services. These services include medication reconciliation, implementation of individualized care plans, coordination among healthcare providers, preventive health maintenance, and assistance, addressing social determinants of health.

The study's findings suggest that structured CCM programs may help shift healthcare utilization toward more accessible, lower-acuity outpatient services while reducing reliance on more expensive healthcare settings.

Importantly, the research demonstrates the potential of a third-party care management model to support large healthcare organizations without requiring them to independently build and maintain the staffing, training, technology, and operational infrastructure necessary to deliver these services.

For healthcare providers navigating increasing operating costs, staffing challenges, and pressure to improve patient outcomes, the findings offer meaningful evidence supporting investment in proactive, longitudinal patient care.

Advancing the Future of Healthcare

At C3 Health, the mission is to help healthcare organizations close care gaps, improve patient engagement, and deliver consistent, high-quality care beyond the traditional office visit.

This research represents an important contribution to the growing evidence supporting Chronic Care Management as a component of modern healthcare delivery. As healthcare organizations continue to seek scalable solutions that improve access, strengthen care coordination, and manage the total cost of care, structured care management programs have an increasingly important role to play.

About PLOS One

PLOS is a non-profit organization on a mission to drive open science forward with measurable, meaningful change in research publishing, policy, and practice. Building on a strong legacy of pioneering innovation, PLOS continues to be a catalyst, reimagining models to meet open science principles, removing barriers and promoting inclusion in knowledge creation and sharing, and publishing research outputs that enable everyone to learn from, reuse and build upon scientific knowledge. You can find out more at plos

About C3

C3 Health delivers integrated care management and value-based healthcare solutions designed to improve care coordination, support patients with chronic conditions, and help healthcare organizations manage costs. Please visit c3health for more information.

Media Contact:

Kayley Klatt

C3 Health



Study Reference:

Clark BW, Webster J, Chatterjee S, Finch MD. (2026). Cost impact of chronic care management services in a large multi-specialty practice: A pragmatic outcomes study. PLOS ONEOne, 21(10), e0345422.

Kayley Klatt

C3 Health

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Chronic Care Management Cuts Health Care Costs 13.6% and Patient Out-of-Pocket Costs 16%, Peer-Reviewed Study Finds News Provided By C3 Health November 19, 2026, 22:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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