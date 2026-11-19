BJP MP Anil Baluni Hosts Vibrant Igas Festival Celebrations in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The vibrant spirit of Uttarakhand's traditional folk festival, Igas (Budhi Deepawali), came alive in the national capital as BJP MP Anil Baluni hosted celebrations at his residence in Delhi, bringing together political leaders, spiritual figures and guests to mark the auspicious occasion on Thursday. BJP MP Anil Baluni hosted Uttarakhand's folk festival, Igas (Budhi Deepawali) celebrations at his residence.

While addressing the gathering, he said, "It is a matter of great joy that we can celebrate Igas in Delhi. Igas is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Hills. Igas has become the biggest folk festival of Uttarakhand."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the residence of BJP MP Anil Baluni on Thursday to extend his heartfelt greetings and best wishes on the occasion of Uttarakhand's folk festival, Igas (Budhi Deepawali). Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Yog Guru Ramdev and Swami Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan attend Uttarakhand's folk festival, Igas (Budhi Deepawali) celebrations at the residence of BJP MP Anil Baluni. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Minister JP Nadda also attended Uttarakhand's folk festival, Igas (Budhi Deepawali) celebrations at the residence of BJP MP Anil Baluni. Celebrated after Diwali, Igas, also known as Budhi Deepawali, holds special cultural and traditional significance in Uttarakhand. The festival reflects the state's rich heritage, age-old customs and deep-rooted community traditions. (ANI)