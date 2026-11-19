BCCI and ICC Chair Jay Shah Back Associate Cricket at Hong Kong Sixes

Following the successful conclusion of the 2026 edition of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes, Cricket Hong Kong, China (CHKC) extends its sincere appreciation to International Cricket Council (ICC) Chair Jay Shah and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their steadfast support of Associate Member cricket initiatives and global community outreach.

Held from October 30 to November 1, 2026, the iconic six-a-side tournament brought together 12 international teams, combining eight Full Members and four Associate Nations on a shared global stage. The event showcased high-octane cricket while providing vital international exposure and competitive opportunities for emerging cricket nations, according to a release.

In a remarkable gesture of goodwill, the BCCI has announced that contributions to the Board from the 2026 tournament will be donated directly to Wheelchair Cricket India Association, Cricket Association for the Blind in India and Indian Deaf Cricket Association. This contribution will directly support the initiatives for cricket for all abilities, underscoring the BCCI's commitment to using cricket as a force for social good beyond the boundary ropes.

Cricket Hong Kong, China also commends and thanks the ICC Chair Jay Shah for championing Associate Member development. By actively backing marquee Associate-hosted tournaments like the Hong Kong Sixes, the ICC continues to strengthen pathways for smaller cricketing nations to compete alongside the world's premier teams, driving grassroots engagement and growing the sport across Asia and beyond.

Devajit Saikia, Secretary, BCCI, said, "As the world's largest cricket board, the BCCI recognises that our responsibility goes far beyond our own borders and the boundary ropes. Whether we are helping Associate nations grow the game in emerging territories or standing behind worthy charitable causes that make cricket and community welfare accessible to all, our mission remains the same: to use the power of this sport to uplift, include, and create lasting opportunities everywhere."

Anuraag Bhatnagar, Member, Board of Directors, CHKC, stated:“On behalf of Cricket Hong Kong, China, I thank ICC Chair Jay Shah, as well as the BCCI, for their support for the development of cricket, especially amongst Associate Members and for championing worthy charitable causes that make our game more inclusive and impactful around the world."