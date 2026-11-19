Gulf Giants Appoint Heinrich Klaasen as Captain for ILT20 Season 5

Gulf Giants have appointed South African international Heinrich Klaasen as captain for the fifth season of the International League T20 (ILT20), which gets underway on 21 November and runs until 20 December 2026.

Widely regarded as one of the most formidable middle-order batters in T20 cricket, Klaasen has scored more than 7,000 runs in over 300 matches across the format. Known for his power-hitting and ability to take on bowling attacks, he has also scored 1,000 runs in 58 T20 Internationals for South Africa, according to a release.

The upcoming season will mark Klaasen's debut in the ILT20. His experience across international cricket and leading franchise leagues will add considerable depth to the Giants' leadership as they prepare to challenge for the title.

Speaking on his appointment, Klaasen said,“I am honoured to captain the Gulf Giants and grateful to the Adani Sportsline family for the opportunity. We have a talented group, and I am looking forward to working with our Head Coach Simon Helmot and the rest of the squad. I know Simon well, which makes this even more exciting. We will focus on building a strong team environment, playing good cricket and giving ourselves the best chance of winning the title.”

Helmot said,“Heinrich's experience and understanding of T20 cricket make him a strong addition to our leadership group. He knows how to handle pressure, take responsibility and get the best out of himself in big moments. I have known him for a long time and look forward to working with him again. His competitive approach and understanding of the game will be valuable in bringing the squad together. We are delighted to have him lead the Giants this season.”

With Klaasen at the helm, the Gulf Giants will look to build on their strengths and make a strong push for the ILT20 Season 5 title.