India U17 Aim for AFC Asian Cup Spot in Final Clash Against Malaysia

The India U17 men's team will be one point away from securing qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 11th time in their history when they take on hosts Malaysia in their final Group E fixture at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium on Friday. The match will kick off at 18:30 IST.

The Blue Colts have won all three of their matches so far, scoring 20 goals and conceding just three. Having beaten Singapore 4-2, Guam 12-0 and Palestine 4-1, India lead Group E with nine points. They are three points ahead of both Malaysia and Palestine, who have six points each, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Only the group winners will qualify for the final tournament in Uzbekistan, scheduled to be held from May 13 to 29, 2027. A draw against Malaysia will guarantee the top spot for India, who will secure back-to-back appearances at the U17 Asian Cup after qualifying for the 2026 edition also in Saudi Arabia.

The other Group E fixture on Friday will see Palestine face Singapore earlier in the day, and if it ends in a victory for the former, even a loss by a two-goal margin will be enough for India because of their superior head-to-head goal difference against Palestine and Malaysia.

India head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo has been pleased with the team's attacking output, particularly the number of players contributing to the goals. Nine different players have found the net in the campaign so far, giving the side multiple attacking options.“I think our attacking performance has been brilliant. Scoring goals always gives you an advantage on the pitch, but having different goalscorers in the team is also an advantage. You are not dependent on just one player, and we are blessed to have that,” said Wadoo.

“We have not conceded many goals. Whatever goals we have conceded have come from some individual mistakes, but otherwise, we have been very organised. At the end of the day, it is teamwork. We have been doing that from day one, and we want to continue doing it.”

Wadoo believes the side have also improved in their ability to manage different phases of matches. Against Palestine, India took an early lead through Kamgouhao Doungel but went into the half-time break level after conceding a penalty. A prolonged suspension due to heavy rain delayed the start of the second half by more than two hours. During the interruption, the coaching staff reviewed footage of the first half with the players, addressing defensive positioning and the team's pressing. India responded by scoring three times after the restart to seal a 4-1 win.

“We have improved a lot in terms of how we control different moments in the game. If you look at the last match against Palestine, we scored in the first half but also conceded a goal. In the second half, we controlled those moments, which is very important for a team. That showed we've gotten mature,” Wadoo said.

The final hurdle, however, will be against a Malaysia side that has also won its last two matches. After losing 0-2 to Palestine in their opening fixture, the hosts recovered with a 2-1 victory over Singapore before registering a 10-0 win against Guam. Wadoo is aware of the challenge posed by the hosts, particularly with the backing of their home supporters, and expects his boys to be disciplined throughout.

“Malaysia are a good side. They lost their first game against Palestine, which we watched at the stadium, but they were good. They have won against Singapore and Guam and scored 12, so we know they can be a tough opponent,” he said.

The former India international made it clear that his team will not approach the fixture with the intention of protecting a draw, despite knowing that a point would be enough to qualify.“I had a meeting with the players, and I told them that we want to win the game. We have won all three matches so far, and we want to leave Malaysia with another win. I told them that winning is the only option for us and that we are going for it,” Wadoo said.

“A draw may be enough for us, but I have personal experience in my career that when you go into a game looking for a draw, you can end up losing it. I think we have to go for the win because we cannot play for a draw.”