AIFF Honoured with Prestigious AFC Member Association Gold Award

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was awarded the Gold distinction in the AFC Member Association of the Year category at the AFC Awards Bangkok 2026 in Thailand on Thursday. The award, presented at the Aksra Theatre King Power in Bangkok, recognises AIFF's achievements in regional competitions, domestic football and social responsibility initiatives. This is the Federation's first Gold accolade and its second AFC Member Association of the Year award, having previously won in the Developing category in 2016, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

AIFF's performance in regional competitions during the year included five championship titles and three runner-up finishes. Four of the five titles came through India's representative teams in regional women's competitions, with the senior women's team winning the SAFF Women's Championship and the U19 women's team lifting the SAFF U19 Women's Championship. At the continental level, the Blue Tigresses made it to the AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time via the Qualifiers' route. The India U17 women's team reached the quarter-finals of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time, while the U20 women's team qualified for the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in two decades.

AIFF President Shri Kalyan Chaubey said,“This recognition from the AFC reflects the collective efforts being made across the country to strengthen the game, from our national teams and domestic competitions to grassroots development. The achievements of our women's teams this year are particularly encouraging and demonstrate the progress being made in creating more opportunities for women and girls in football. We see this award not only as recognition of the work done so far, but also as a responsibility to continue raising standards and building a stronger, more inclusive football ecosystem in India.”

AIFF Deputy Secretary General Mr M Satyanarayan said,“This recognition is the result of collective efforts across Indian football. I would like to acknowledge the players and coaches whose work has been central to this progress. I also thank the members of the AIFF Executive Committee for their guidance and support, and our Member Associations for their continued cooperation and contribution to the development of the game. This award belongs to all those who have contributed to Indian football's progress.”