

Muse Charm to be sold with up to 12 months of complimentary 5G connectivity through Verizon.

Meta pushed back a broader smartwatch release from 2026 to 2027, to make way for Muse Charm. Internal goals target 10 million total wearable sales in the second half of 2026.

Meta Platforms (META) plans to sell its upcoming Muse Charm for $300 and bundle promotional perks to jump-start demand for its compact artificial intelligence hardware, according to The Information.

To encourage adoption, Meta intends to include up to a year of free 5G service from Verizon. That mobile connection is designed to give Muse, Meta's personal AI agent, quicker responses when users are away from Wi-Fi, The Information reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced Charm during Meta's Connect developer conference in September, stating orders would open around the winter holiday season. He called the keychain-style gadget a "joyful" way for people to converse with Muse when they are not wearing Meta smart glasses.

When asked about pricing and other details, Meta spokesperson Tyler Yee said: "We're charmed by the interest in our AI devices, and we'll have more to share soon."

Meta Smartwatch Delayed

Meta has elevated Muse Charm within its hardware lineup, postponing the wider launch of a health-focused smartwatch originally slated for 2026 until next year.

Rival tech companies are similarly racing to pair AI assistants with dedicated hardware. OpenAI is expected to introduce its debut AI hardware next year-a screenless smart speaker developed alongside Jony Ive's design firm, LoveFrom. Meanwhile, Apple rolled out a $299 HomeView display in October and is developing a home robot that could arrive as early as 2027.

Broader Wearables And Robotics Push

Charm sits inside a wider hardware roadmap spanning smart glasses, watches, an AI pendant and, over the longer term, humanoid robots.

In an internal memo on its wearables strategy earlier this year, Meta set targets to sell 10 million wearable units in the second half of 2026 and reach nearly 7 million monthly active users across its wearables by year-end.

Meta and partner EssilorLuxottica reported in February that they sold over 7 million pairs of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in 2025. Beyond wearables, Meta's Reality Labs robotics group has been working with Chinese startup Fourier on humanoid robot prototypes aimed eventually at household tasks.

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META stock has lost about 9.4% year-to-date.

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