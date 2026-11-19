

Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, pulled back 2% on Thursday, dragged down by players including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Google.

El-Erian pointed to investors selling other holdings to fund the large Anthropic offering, an effect he termed comparable to rising financing costs when major borrowers enter markets without a reduction in overall demand. Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management called the expectation for Anthropic IPO lifting the broader AI trade a case of“classic groupthink.”

Shares of Claude parent Anthropic PBC closed 17% higher on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index pulled back sharply-a move Mohamed El-Erian described as the market“making room” for AI.

“...remember this isn't just about the promise of AI, but about making room for it,” El-Erian wrote in a post on X.

The Wharton professor and economist said investors sold other stocks to free up money for the big Anthropic offering. He compared it to what happens in bond markets when large new borrowers appear without others pulling back, pushing financing costs higher for everyone.

Source: Mohamed El-Erian/ X

Meanwhile, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management called the expectation for Anthropic IPO lifting the broader AI trade a case of“classic groupthink.”

“My take: Today's action isn't an indictment of AI. It's what happens when many were on the same side of the trade. Investors still want the exposure, and the $80B Anthropic raised will soon fund infrastructure and applications,” Munster said.

Anthropic's $83 Offering Tops SpaceX As Biggest IPO On Record

Source: Gene Munster/ X

Anthropic priced its offering at $83 a share on Wednesday, above the marketed range of $70 to $78. It sold 980 million Class A shares, raising $81.3 billion-the largest IPO on record, ahead of SpaceX's June listing. A simultaneous $26 billion private placement involving Nvidia, Microsoft, Google and others brought total proceeds to about $107 billion. At the IPO price, the company carried a fully diluted valuation of roughly $1.5 trillion.

Shares opened on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT and opened at a 34% premium to the offer price, implying a market value near $2 trillion. The stock reached an intraday high near $115 before easing and closed at $97.17, up 17% from the IPO price. Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, pulled back 2.25%, dragged down by players including Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia and Google.

The debut delivered the first public listing of a major frontier AI laboratory, as rival OpenAI now expects to list in 2027.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock stayed within the 'extremely bullish' territory at the time of writing, accompanied by 'extremely high' retail chatter.

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