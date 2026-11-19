TSX Follows U.S. Markets Down The Ladder
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index stumbled to end Thursday, as gold miners came under pressure after the yellow metal fell to a 14-month low, while investors awaited the much-anticipated market debut of Anthropic due later in the day. Domestic techs were also in the picture.
The TSX slumbered 549.32 points, or 1.6%, to end Thursday at 34,028.73
The Canadian dollar eked down 0.08 cents to 69.70 cents U.S.
The heavyweight materials sector fell, with miners Allied Gold handing over $1.62, or 5.7%, to $26.70, and Centerra?Gold shedding $1.13, or 4.2%, to $25.75, after the precious metal slipped due to strength in the U.S. dollar.
Seabridge Gold tumbled $10.72, or 29.3%, to $25.92, to its lowest level since November 2025.
Telus Corp rose?$1.87, or 13.7%, to $15.50, emerging as the top gainer after Quebecor's statement on its proposed combination with the telecom operator.
Consellation Software took a major hit of $143.15, or 4.3%, to $3,180, while shares in Coveo Solutions dumped 38 cents, or 7.8%, to $4.47.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange tumbled 27.57 points, or 3.7%, to 716.09.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were lower on the day, with information technology, down 3.2%, gold, off 3.1%, and materials, weaker by
2.6%.
Only telecoms gained, and 4.5% at that.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks tumbled on Thursday, falling to their lows of the session the very moment the widely anticipated artificial intelligence IPO Anthropic began trading.
The Dow Jones Industrials cratered 1,101.11 points, or 2.2%, to 49,097.06
The S&P 500 crumbled 147.80 points, or 2%, to 7,175.83
The tech-heavy NASDAQ disappeared 550.69 points, or 2.3%, to 23,879.20.
Anthropic, trading at the NASDAQ under the ticker ANT, opened shortly before noon EST at $111.50 per share, a 34% pop. The stock was trading more than 10% off the first trading price and was last up 17%.
The major averages fell to session lows immediately following the start of trading for the much-hyped IPO, as investors appeared to take profits at the culmination of this moment for the AI trade.
The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range. That had chip stocks and other AI plays jumping in morning trading.
Chipmakers Nvidia and Micron Technology gave up their gains, along with tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms.
Advanced Micro Devices lost more than 7% after Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in the name, pointing to alleged U.S. export control breaches that involve China.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained, lowering yields to 5.05% from 5.06% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered 70 cents to $83.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $82.10 to $3,659.80 U.S. an ounce.
Canada's main stock index stumbled to end Thursday, as gold miners came under pressure after the yellow metal fell to a 14-month low, while investors awaited the much-anticipated market debut of Anthropic due later in the day. Domestic techs were also in the picture.
The TSX slumbered 549.32 points, or 1.6%, to end Thursday at 34,028.73
The Canadian dollar eked down 0.08 cents to 69.70 cents U.S.
The heavyweight materials sector fell, with miners Allied Gold handing over $1.62, or 5.7%, to $26.70, and Centerra?Gold shedding $1.13, or 4.2%, to $25.75, after the precious metal slipped due to strength in the U.S. dollar.
Seabridge Gold tumbled $10.72, or 29.3%, to $25.92, to its lowest level since November 2025.
Telus Corp rose?$1.87, or 13.7%, to $15.50, emerging as the top gainer after Quebecor's statement on its proposed combination with the telecom operator.
Consellation Software took a major hit of $143.15, or 4.3%, to $3,180, while shares in Coveo Solutions dumped 38 cents, or 7.8%, to $4.47.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada said its raw materials price index fell 1.0% month over month in October and increased 23.5% year over year, while its industrial product price index edged up 0.3% month over month in October and increased 12.6% year over year.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange tumbled 27.57 points, or 3.7%, to 716.09.
All but one of the 12 subgroups were lower on the day, with information technology, down 3.2%, gold, off 3.1%, and materials, weaker by
2.6%.
Only telecoms gained, and 4.5% at that.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks tumbled on Thursday, falling to their lows of the session the very moment the widely anticipated artificial intelligence IPO Anthropic began trading.
The Dow Jones Industrials cratered 1,101.11 points, or 2.2%, to 49,097.06
The S&P 500 crumbled 147.80 points, or 2%, to 7,175.83
The tech-heavy NASDAQ disappeared 550.69 points, or 2.3%, to 23,879.20.
Anthropic, trading at the NASDAQ under the ticker ANT, opened shortly before noon EST at $111.50 per share, a 34% pop. The stock was trading more than 10% off the first trading price and was last up 17%.
The major averages fell to session lows immediately following the start of trading for the much-hyped IPO, as investors appeared to take profits at the culmination of this moment for the AI trade.
The artificial intelligence company priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the expected range. That had chip stocks and other AI plays jumping in morning trading.
Chipmakers Nvidia and Micron Technology gave up their gains, along with tech giants Microsoft and Meta Platforms.
Advanced Micro Devices lost more than 7% after Hunterbrook Capital disclosed a short position in the name, pointing to alleged U.S. export control breaches that involve China.
Prices for the 10-Year U.S. Treasury regained, lowering yields to 5.05% from 5.06% Wednesday. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices recovered 70 cents to $83.96 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices removed $82.10 to $3,659.80 U.S. an ounce.
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