NYSE: MMA MMA.INC Provides Required Disclosure
The conditions giving rise to the uncertainty, and management's plans with respect to them, are described in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements. In August 2026 the Company completed a placement raising gross proceeds of US$4.0 million, and the Company's loss after tax for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 was approximately 15% lower than for the prior fiscal year.
Operating and Platform Metrics
MMA.INC reports these operating and platform metrics on the same basis as in its October 27, 2026 operating update furnished on Form 6-K. A gym is verified when its owner takes control of its profile. Registered student profiles are individual student records created on BJJLink and may include inactive students. Other companies may calculate similarly named metrics differently.
For more information, visit
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as added by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's plans with respect to the going concern matter described above. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern depends on raising additional capital on acceptable terms, and there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so. Actual results may differ materially. Additional risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.
Media Contacts
Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment