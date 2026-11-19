MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), doing business as MMA.INC, which provides software, payments and training programs to a network of more than 1,100 verified martial arts academies and over 120,000 registered students, today advised that its consolidated financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 17, 2026, contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm expressing an unqualified opinion, with an explanatory paragraph emphasizing that the consolidated financial statements were prepared assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide and does not reflect any change or amendment to any of the Company's filings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

The conditions giving rise to the uncertainty, and management's plans with respect to them, are described in Note 2 to the consolidated financial statements. In August 2026 the Company completed a placement raising gross proceeds of US$4.0 million, and the Company's loss after tax for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026 was approximately 15% lower than for the prior fiscal year.

Operating and Platform Metrics

MMA.INC reports these operating and platform metrics on the same basis as in its October 27, 2026 operating update furnished on Form 6-K. A gym is verified when its owner takes control of its profile. Registered student profiles are individual student records created on BJJLink and may include inactive students. Other companies may calculate similarly named metrics differently.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as added by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding management's plans with respect to the going concern matter described above. The Company's ability to continue as a going concern depends on raising additional capital on acceptable terms, and there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so. Actual results may differ materially. Additional risks are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.

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Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

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