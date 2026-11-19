MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) King of Prussia, PA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Search today announced that its shareholders have elected Chuck Egoville as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027. The election followed a thorough succession process led by the Board's Nominating Committee. Egoville succeeds John Marshall, who will serve as Board Chair and remain active in the firm.

Egoville, a Managing Partner and Co-Leader of the firm's Healthcare & Life Sciences Practice, has been with JM Search for 27 years, including earlier work in the Technology practice. He is known for developing talent throughout the firm.

“Chuck and I have built a deep working relationship over 27 years, and I could not have more confidence in him. As Board Chair, I am proud to stay on and support Chuck and the broader leadership team as they lead JM Search through its next phase of growth,” said John Marshall.

“I'm honored by the confidence of our Partners and grateful for the foundation John built. JM Search has an extraordinary growth story and is now a leader in executive search because of our people and our culture. My focus is to build on that momentum for our clients, our employees, and our shareholders. I look forward to working closely with John as we write the next chapter,” said Chuck Egoville.

For more information on JM Search, please visit our website, .

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About JM Search

JM Search ( ) is the leading retained executive search firm for private equity, and other growth-oriented private and public organizations.

With 46 years of experience, our partners are immersed in your search every step of the way, supported by a passionate, cohesive team of recruiting experts. With deep sector and functional-specific expertise, we've built expansive professional networks from decades of firsthand experience to ensure the best possible outcomes for our clients and their businesses.

One firm, focused on you.

CONTACT: Lindsay Candler JM Search 757-434-7125...