MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired common stock of FMC Corporation (“FMC” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FMC) between February 4, 2026, to October 14, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Godeas v. FMC Corporation, et al. (Case No. 2:26-cv-08831) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material facts concerning the true state of FMC's distributor-inventory problem, including the extent to which elevated-priced inventory held by distributors was difficult to sell thereby impairing replenishment orders across FMC's portfolio and threatening the Company's ability to generate new sales, revenue, EBITDA and cash flow.

On October 14, 2026, FMC announced preliminary third quarter 2026 results materially below expectations and sharply reduced its revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the quarter.

On this news, the price of FMC's common stock declined from a closing market price of $8.09 per share on October 14, 2026, FMC's stock price fell to $5.62 per share on October 15, 2026, a decline of about 31%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky.“We encourage FMC shareholders to step forward before the January 19, 2027 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in FMC common stock, you have until January 19, 2027 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

