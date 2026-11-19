MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Colorado Ski Country USA highlights ways skiers can enjoy more slopes for less this winter

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak-season and holiday lift ticket window prices get plenty of attention, but they tell only a small part of the story of skiing in Colorado.

Here's what skiers and riders need to know: a season pass and a walk-up day ticket aren't the only options. Colorado ski areas offer a wide range of products for different schedules and budgets, including free ski days, tickets for less than $100, and multi-day passes and ticket-and-lodging deals that can deliver significant savings.

Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) is highlighting these opportunities with a reminder to plan and book ahead. Several popular ticket packs have purchase deadlines in the next two weeks, and prices for individual ski days can climb as winter weekends and holidays approach. Researching options and making plans as early as possible is the best way for families to secure more days on snow.

“Who buys a dozen roses on Valentine's Day and expects a deal? Or walks up to an airport counter on the first day of spring break and expects a bargain fare to the beach? Nobody!” said Melanie Mills, president and CEO of Colorado Ski Country USA.“The same thing applies to single day ticket window ski passes. If you wait until the snow is flying on the busiest weekends of the season or during a holiday week, you're going to pay a premium. But those prices don't tell the whole story. There are terrific opportunities to ski for less in Colorado, and we want people to know what's available. Only a small percent of skiers and snowboarders actually buy those full price peak season day tickets. There are many ways you can avoid being one of them.”

SAVVY SKIER TIP: Skiers and riders should follow their favorite resorts on social media and sign up for email newsletters. New ticket options, special promotions, and limited-time sales are often announced through these channels. When an offer fits your schedule and budget, be ready to act. Prices, purchase deadlines, blackout dates, and other requirements vary by resort. Visit the linked resort ticket pages for complete details and current availability.

Here are ways families can make skiing part of their lives without paying premium single-day lift ticket prices:

Planning Matters: Book Early, Ski Midweek, and Look Beyond Peak Dates

Many Colorado ski areas use demand-based pricing, so lift ticket prices vary according to demand, travel dates, and purchase timing. Buying online in advance can mean significant savings, and moving a ski day from Saturday to Wednesday can make a considerable difference in cost. Resorts also offer daily tickets at a range of price points throughout the season.

Consider these published offers for the 2026–27 season:



Howelsen Hill in Steamboat Springs offers free skiing every Sunday throughout the winter, with no advance registration required. Regular adult daily tickets are $55.

Ski Cooper near Leadville offers $49 weekday adult lift tickets, $99 weekend and holiday tickets, and $35 children's tickets all season.

Purgatory Resort near Durango offers lift tickets starting at $9 on select dates, primarily weekdays, with a $10 resort credit included with eligible advance purchases.

Sunlight Mountain Resort outside Glenwood Springs offers $74 lift tickets most Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout the season, excluding holidays.

Arapahoe Basin celebrates its 80th anniversary with $80 Wednesday lift tickets throughout the winter and special early- and late-season ticket pricing.

Winter Park offers $89 Thursday lift tickets on select dates in January and February.

Eldora offers $99 midweek daily lift tickets throughout the season.

Copper Mountain offers $99 Play Forever Thursday lift tickets on select dates, with proceeds supporting nonprofit partners.

Aspen Snowmass offers savings of up to 25 percent on qualifying purchases of four or more lift ticket days made at least 30 days in advance. Monarch Mountain advertises savings of up to 40 percent compared to window prices when lift tickets are purchased online in advance.

One-Day Tickets Aren't the Only Way to Ski: Look for Ticket Packs, Flexible Passes, and Vacation Packages

There's plenty of middle ground between buying a single-day lift ticket and committing to a full season pass. Multi-day ticket packs, transferable tickets, and vacation packages can reduce the daily cost while giving skiers and riders flexibility to plan around their schedules.

Several of these products are still available for purchase, but some of the best prices won't last much longer:



Loveland Ski Area offers four unrestricted, transferable lift tickets for $299, or $74.75 per day, with no blackout dates. Sales end November 22.

Powderhorn offers four shareable tickets for $279, or $69.75 per day, with no blackout dates. The price increases after December 1.

Sunlight Mountain Resort offers transferable Sunny 6-Packs for $419, or about $70 per ticket, with Christmas and Presidents Day weekend blackouts. Sales end November 30.

Eldora offers a $359 4-Pass, providing four days of skiing or riding for $89.75 per day, with no blackout dates.

Arapahoe Basin offers unrestricted Any Day Packs with three-, four-, and five-day options starting at $269 with all packs priced under $90 per day.

Winter Park offers flexible two-, three-, and four-day ticket packs, with four-day midweek options starting at $107 per day. Sales end December 2.

Granby Ranch offers two- and three-day lift packs that can be used throughout the season, along with Ski & Stay packages offering savings on lodging and lift tickets.

Steamboat introduces its new 4-Day Roundup for $699 for adults and $499 for children, with special on-site pricing of $499 for adults and $349 for children on select weekends through December 6. The resort also offers an early-season three-pack and lift-and-lodging packages. Monarch Mountain offers a $69 weekday Migration Ticket for guests who hold a qualifying season pass at another mountain.

SAVVY SKIER TIP: The time to make plans is now. Loveland's 4-Pak sale ends November 22, Sunlight's Sunny 6-Pack sale ends November 30, and special ticket-pack pricing at Powderhorn and Winter Park has early December deadlines.

Investing in the Next Generation: Lesson Packages, Free Skiing, and Programs That Keep Kids on Snow

For families introducing children to skiing or snowboarding, lessons, rentals, and lift tickets can add up quickly. Colorado resorts are investing in programs that make those first experiences more accessible and help newcomers develop their skills. Many also provide opportunities to keep skiing throughout the winter at a reduced cost.



Powderhorn offers its Bob Beverly Free Learn to Ski & Ride Program, with up to three free beginner lessons, lift tickets, and rentals for eligible participants ages 8 and older. Graduates can qualify for a $99 Rookie Season Pass.

Monarch Mountain offers $49 beginner group lessons for ages 7 and older, with lift tickets and rentals available separately.

Arapahoe Basin offers its $790 Legendary Learning Package, including four lessons, lift access, and rentals. Graduates are eligible to purchase an unrestricted season pass for $119.

Eldora offers its $549 Learn in 3 program, including three full-day lessons, lift tickets, and equipment rentals. Participants who complete the program earn an unrestricted season pass for the remainder of the season.

Loveland Ski Area offers a 3-Class Pass for children and adults, combining three lessons, lift access, and equipment rentals with a season pass.

Steamboat is debuting its no-lift-ticket-required Buckaroo Carpet this season.

Purgatory Resort's Power Kids Pass provides complimentary, unlimited skiing to children 12 and under.

Colorado Ski Country USA's member resorts are celebrating 30 years of the Kids' Ski Passport, which gives K–6 students four days at each of 19 participating resorts for $76, which includes two complimentary junior equipment rentals from Presenting Sponsor Christy Sports, and a complimentary ski or snowboard lesson at indoor action sports center SNÖBAHN. CSCUSA also offers the Gems Teen Pass, giving students 12-17 the opportunity to keep skiing with 20 days at 10 Gems resorts throughout Colorado for $210.

Colorado ski areas continue to expand opportunities for skiers and snowboarders to enjoy the sport while investing in programs that introduce the next generation to the slopes. Many of the best deals are available only when you plan ahead, so taking the time to plan and book early can make all the difference.

Attachments



Ski Purgatory Family Ski Cooper Lesson

CONTACT: Sarah Beatty, APR Colorado Ski Country USA 303-837-0793...