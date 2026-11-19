(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Highlights – Lundberg Mineral Resource Estimate

26.1 Mt Indicated grading 0.87% CuEq. The Indicated Mineral Resource contains 226 thousand tonnes (kt) of CuEq, including 94.8 kt copper, 341.6 kt zinc, 146.2 kt lead, 4.21 million ounces silver and 51.4 thousand ounces gold.

55% increase in Indicated tonnage. Indicated tonnage increased from 16.8 Mt in the 2019 estimate to 26.1 Mt.

Inferred Mineral Resource of 0.87 Mt grading 1.54% CuEq, containing 13.4 kt CuEq. No material differences. The Mineral Resource Estimate in the technical report is consistent with the estimate announced on October 6, 2026. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (FSE: DXZB) (“Canterra” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) in support of the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (the“2026 MRE”) for the Lundberg Deposit, part of its 100%-owned Buchans Project in central Newfoundland. The 2026 MRE was first announced in the Company's news release dated October 6, 2026. Technical Report The technical report, entitled“NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lundberg Deposit, Buchans Area, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada”, has an effective date of September 2, 2026 and a report date of November 19, 2026. It was prepared by Matthew Harrington, P.Geo., of Mercator Geological Services Limited (“Mercator”), an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. The technical report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at . There are no material differences between the Mineral Resource Estimate set out in the technical report and the 2026 MRE disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 6, 2026. The 2026 MRE is summarized in Table 1. Factors that may materially affect the 2026 MRE are described in the technical report. They include changes to metal prices and to mining, processing and general and administrative cost assumptions; changes to metallurgical recovery assumptions; the interpretation of mineralization geometry and continuity and the density assumptions applied; the inclusion of historical drill holes that were not subject to current QA/QC protocols; the presence of historical mine workings and the deposit's location adjacent to the town of Buchans; and mineral tenure, land access, environmental, permitting and social licence matters. Table 1. Lundberg Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate – Effective Date September 2, 2026

Tonnes Cu Zn Pb Ag Au CuEq Grade (Mt) (%) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Indicated 26.08 0.36 1.31 0.56 5.02 0.06 0.87 Inferred 0.87 0.48 2.21 1.13 20.87 0.28 1.54 Contained metal (kt) (kt) (kt) (Moz) (koz) (kt) Indicated 94.8 341.6 146.2 4.21 51.4 226.2 Inferred 4.2 19.2 9.9 0.58 7.8 13.4

Contained metal is in situ and does not represent recovered metal. Contained metal and CuEq grades are calculated from unrounded tonnes and grades before rounding for presentation. Mt = million tonnes; kt = thousand tonnes; Moz = million ounces; koz = thousand ounces. See the Notes to Table 1 below.

Notes to Table 1

Mineral Resources are defined within an optimized pit shell using pit slope angles between 33° and 50°, based on a pit slope stability study by The Mines Group Inc. (2013). The optimized pit shell has an overall strip ratio of 3.16:1 (waste to mineralized material).Pit optimization costs include mineralized material mining costs of US$3.60/t, waste mining costs of US$3.00/t, processing costs of US$18.00/t, general and administrative costs of US$2.40/t, and an exchange rate of C$1.37 per US$1.00.Metal price assumptions are US$4.97/lb Cu, US$1.35/lb Zn, US$0.95/lb Pb, US$42.30/oz Ag and US$3,285.90/oz Au.Metallurgical recoveries to concentrates are based on the“Centralized Milling of Newfoundland Base Metal Deposits - Bench Scale DMS and Flotation Test Program” (Thibault & Associates Inc., 2017). Metal recoveries are 83.0% Cu, 13.3% Au, and 7.84% Ag in the copper concentrate, 84.31% Pb, 10.54% Au, and 50.26% Ag in the lead concentrate, and 87.20% Zn, 8.28% Au, and 14.77% Ag in the zinc concentrate.Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) US$/t values were determined for each resource model block using an NSR calculator. The NSR calculator incorporates the stated metal prices, metallurgical recoveries to concentrates, concentrate payable factors, and current shipping and smelting terms for similar concentrates.The NSR calculator's payable assumptions for each metal in each concentrate result in overall recovery and payability factors (payable factor × metal recovery) of 80.18% Cu, 80.09% Pb, 74.12% Zn, 65.69% Ag and 23.05% Au.Copper equivalent (CuEq) grades were calculated using the stated metal prices, metallurgical recoveries to concentrates and concentrate payable factors: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + (Pb (%) × 0.1909) + (Zn (%) × 0.2511) + (Ag (g/t) × 0.0102) + (Au (g/t) × 0.2772).Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off of US$20.40/t NSR within the optimized pit shell and are considered to reflect reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction by open pit mining methods.Mineral Resources were interpolated using inverse distance squared methods applied to 1.5 m downhole assay composites constrained within three-dimensional solid models representing stockwork and massive sulphide mineralization. No grade capping was applied.An interpolated inverse distance squared bulk density model (g/cm3) was applied.The block model uses blocks measuring 5 m (x) by 5 m (y) by 5 m (z), with a minimum block size of 0.625 m (x) by 0.625 m (y) by 0.625 m (z).Mineral Resources were depleted for the Buchans Lucky Strike glory hole and historical mining. Historical stopes are assumed to be sand-filled with a density of 1.92 g/cm3, and historical development workings are assumed to be open void space.The classification of the current Mineral Resource Estimate into Indicated and Inferred is consistent with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, May 10, 2014 (“CIM Definition Standards”).Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the estimated Mineral Resources will be converted into Mineral Reserves. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.Mineral Resource tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 10,000 tonnes. Totals may vary due to rounding.The MRE was completed in consideration of the CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019).

Data Verification and QA/QC

Drill hole data, sampling methods, QA/QC procedures and data verification supporting the 2026 MRE are described in the technical report and were summarized in the Company's news release dated October 6, 2026. Matthew Harrington, P.Geo., the Qualified Person responsible for the 2026 MRE, visited the property in 2018, 2024 and 2026, completing independent witness check sample programs during the 2018 and 2026 visits with satisfactory results. The QP verified the data underlying the 2026 MRE and is of the opinion that it is acceptable for Mineral Resource estimation purposes.

Qualified Persons

Matthew Harrington, P.Geo., of Mercator, is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and the author of the technical report. Mr. Harrington is responsible for the technical disclosure regarding the 2026 MRE and the technical report contained in this news release.

Paul Moore, MSc., P.Geo. (NL), an advisor to the Company and its former Vice President of Exploration, is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

Newfoundland and Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance

Canterra would like to acknowledge financial support it received from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Junior Exploration Assistance Program related to completion of its 2024 and 2025 programs, and any support it may receive for its 2026 exploration programs in the Buchans District.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is a diversified minerals exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold in central Newfoundland. The Company's projects include seven mineral deposits located in close proximity to the world-renowned, past-producing Buchans Mine and Teck Resources' Duck Pond Mine, which collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. Canterra's gold projects are located on trend of Equinox Gold's Valentine Mine and cover an approximately 55 km extension of the same structural corridor that hosts gold mineralization within Equinox Gold's mine. Past drilling by Canterra and others within the Company's gold projects intersected multiple occurrences of orogenic-style gold mineralization within a large land position that remains underexplored.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-6644

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements concerning the estimated mineral resources, exploration potential, potential district development strategies and anticipated exploration assistance funding. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statements that discuss predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that assay, geophysical or metallurgical results will not support the Company's interpretations or continued exploration, the risk that further technical work results in revisions to the mineral resource estimate, volatility in copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold prices, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.