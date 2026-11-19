MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shenzhen, China, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TABWEE, a trusted brand for affordable Android tablets, today announced its flagship T90 tablet Black Friday promotion on Amazon. Customers can grab this 11-inch Android 16 tablet with Gemini AI at an exclusive discounted price of $144.99, marked down from the original price of $249.99, saving 42% for a limited time. The special offer will run from November 19 to November 30, 2026.

















The TABWEE T90 is built for work, entertainment and casual creation. It features a sharp 11-inch FHD display, powered by the latest Android 16 system and built-in Gemini AI to help users write, brainstorm, translate and organize schedules efficiently. Equipped with 24GB RAM + 128GB ROM, the tablet supports storage expansion up to 2TB via TF card, enough space for movies, photos, learning materials and apps. The 8000mAh large battery ensures long playback and browsing time, while Widevine L1 certification supports high-definition streaming on Netflix, YouTube and mainstream video platforms.

















This 2-in-1 tablet bundle comes with a matching keyboard and mouse, turning it into a lightweight laptop for note-taking, document editing and online classes. It also supports 5G WiFi, Bluetooth and clear dual cameras, fitting the needs of students, home workers and family entertainment.









“Black Friday is the perfect chance for users to upgrade their digital devices with great value,” said the TABWEE product team.“We hope the T90 tablet brings smooth AI experience and all-day entertainment to more families at a friendly price.”









The TABWEE T90 Black Friday deal is live on Amazon:

. Stock is limited while the promotion lasts.

CONTACT: Philip Hu,...