Reindeers Can Fly Cover Art

Tom and Robert Scheckler

Scheckler Brothers new 60's pop song and video "Reindeers Can Fly" is heartwarming Christmas tale of Santa, Rudolph, and childhood wonder.

- Tom Scheckler

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Experience the magic of Christmas with“Reindeers Can Fly,” an original holiday song by The Scheckler Brothers, bringing the warmth, wonder, and timeless charm of classic Christmas music to a new generation. The song and and official music video were released today, on all streaming outlets and YouTube.

Inspired by the nostalgic sounds of 1960s Christmas pop, vintage holiday records, and the golden age of traditional Christmas music, “Reindeers Can Fly” captures the excitement of Christmas Eve through the eyes of children eagerly awaiting Santa Claus and his flying reindeer.

With milk and cookies by the fireside, snow falling outside, mistletoe hanging, and Rudolph and his friends playing beneath the moonlight, something magical is about to happen. But did those reindeer really fly across the Christmas sky, or was it all just a wonderful Christmas dream?

Blending catchy melodies, playful storytelling, and the heartwarming spirit of the holiday season, The Scheckler Brothers deliver a feel-good Christmas song reminiscent of the classic holiday recordings of Andy Williams and the beloved Christmas music of the 1950s and 1960s.

“Reindeers Can Fly” celebrates the childhood wonder of Christmas, the magic of Santa's reindeer, and the belief that sometimes the impossible really can happen.

The Scheckler Brothers are Tom and Robert Scheckler two brothers who have been playing, recording, and performing together for 62 years. They formed their band on February 9, 1964, the night the Beatles performed on Ed Sullivan, their first appearance on American television. Tom Scheckler is the lead singer and songwriter of the group, with his brother Robert Scheckler on the drums.

Perfect for fans of:

Classic Christmas songs and traditional holiday music

Santa Claus, Rudolph, and Christmas Eve stories

Vintage 1960s pop and nostalgic Christmas music

❄️ Family-friendly Christmas songs for kids and adults

Original Christmas music with a timeless holiday sound

✨ Whether you're decorating the Christmas tree, celebrating with family, hosting a holiday party, or simply enjoying the sounds of the season, add“Reindeers Can Fly” to your Christmas music playlist!

Watch the official music video, share the Christmas magic, and subscribe to The Scheckler Brothers YouTube channel for more original music!

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from The Scheckler Brothers!

#ReindeersCanFly #TheSchecklerBrothers #ChristmasMusic #ChristmasSongs #OriginalChristmasSong #Christmas2026 #HolidayMusic #ClassicChristmasMusic #SantaClaus #Rudolph #ChristmasMusicVideo #VintageChristmas

Marc Alan

Pilot Light Records

+1 203-275-8672

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Scheckler Brothers - Reindeers Can Fly

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The Scheckler Brothers Bring Christmas Magic to Life with New Holiday Single and Music Video, 'Reindeers Can Fly' News Provided By Pilot Light Records November 19, 2026, 22:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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