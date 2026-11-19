Now at T&T Supermarket San Francisco and on Amazon.

Kelly Mi Li's Hot Jiang and three-generation Bay Area sauce maker DOU team up on a ready-to-dip kit inspired by her show "Stir the Pot"

- Kelly Mi Li, Co-founder of Hot Jiang and host of Stir the PotSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Jiang, the chili sauce brand founded by Netflix "Bling Empire" star Kelly Mi Li and her mother, Emily, and DOU, the pantry brand from a Bay Area family that has made Chinese sauces for more than 60 years, today announced that their Hot Jiang × DOU hot pot kit is available at T&T Supermarket San Francisco and on Amazon. The kit launched at T&T's San Francisco grand opening earlier this month, just in time for hot pot season and Friendsgiving.The kit is built for one of the most communal meals there is. It pairs three sauces in 6 oz jars, one from Kelly's family and two made by DOU's family in Union City, California, with a recipe and dipping booklet for mixing your own hot pot sauce:. Hot Jiang Garlic Chili Sauce, from Kelly and Emily's family recipe. Lian How Sesame Paste, the base of a classic hot pot dipping sauce. DOU Sesame Oil, made to a recipe that hasn't changed since the founder's grandfatherThe kit retails for $24.99. It's the official hot pot kit of "Stir the Pot," Kelly's weekly cooking talk show, where guests gather around a hot pot and talk."Hot pot is how my family gets everyone around one table," said Kelly Mi Li, co-founder of Hot Jiang and host of "Stir the Pot." "This kit gives people everything they need to make the sauce the way we do at home, so all that's left is inviting people over.""My family has been making these sauces for restaurants and Asian grocery stores for three generations. Most people have tasted them without knowing who made them," said Felicity Chen, founder of DOU. "Putting them in one box with Kelly's chili sauce, on the shelf at T&T, is a fun way to bring them home."To celebrate, DOU is hosting "DOU × Stir the Pot" at T&T Supermarket San Francisco on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from noon to 6 p.m. Shoppers can try the sauces at free tastings all day. The first 100 guests who show they've bought a hot pot kit can pick a free full-size bottle. A special guest will stop by in the afternoon.Where to buy. In store: T&T Supermarket San Francisco, 2675 Geary Blvd., Suite 300, San Francisco (City Center, at Geary and Masonic). Online: Amazon [ }About DOUDOU is a pantry brand built on three generations of Chinese sauce making. For more than 60 years, the founder's family has made sesame oil, chili sauces and other staples in its own Union City, California, facilities for restaurants and Asian grocery stores across the U.S. DOU is the family's first line made for home cooks. Its goal is to make Chinese pantry staples as everyday as olive oil and black pepper. DOU's sesame oil, hot sauce and chili oil are sold on Amazon.Follow along at @eatdou.About Hot JiangHot Jiang is a chili sauce brand co-founded by Kelly Mi Li and her mother, Emily, from family recipes rooted in Kunming, Yunnan. Kelly, known from Netflix's "Bling Empire," hosts "Stir the Pot," a weekly cooking talk show built around hot pot.Media contact:

Felicity Chen, Founder, DOU

Union International Food Co

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Hot Jiang × DOU hot pot kit arrives at T&T Supermarket San Francisco and on Amazon News Provided By Union International Food Co November 19, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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