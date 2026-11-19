Brandon and Kelly Sill, owners of Arctic Cowboy Air Conditioning and Heating in Tucson, Arizona

Husband-and-wife team Brandon and Kelly Sill opened their Tucson HVAC company in May 2025 and now serve more than 500 clients across Southern Arizona.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arctic Cowboy Air Conditioning and Heating, a family-owned HVAC company run by husband-and-wife team Brandon and Kelly Sill, was named a Mitsubishi Electric Preferred Diamond Dealer in October 2026, about 18 months after opening in Tucson in May 2025. The milestone comes as Southern Arizona heads into its colder months and homeowners from Tucson to Sierra Vista prepare their heating systems for winter.

Mitsubishi Electric's Diamond Dealer program is limited to contractors who are trained and certified by Mitsubishi Electric and held to its standards for installation quality and customer satisfaction. Preferred is the middle of the program's three tiers. As a Preferred Diamond Dealer, Arctic Cowboy can offer homeowners Mitsubishi's extended 12-year parts and compressor warranty on qualifying ductless and heat pump systems.

"Being a Preferred Diamond Dealer makes us easier to find on Mitsubishi's website, and it means we can offer a 12-year parts and compressor warranty," said Brandon Sill, co-owner of Arctic Cowboy Air Conditioning and Heating. "It also means we work with Mitsubishi more often and have more extensive experience and training on their products than other contractors. We're now serving Sierra Vista and Oracle because our word-of-mouth referrals have led us into the surrounding cities."

Before starting Arctic Cowboy, Brandon spent about seven years at two other HVAC companies, working his way up from apprentice installer to installation manager. The couple opened their own company to deliver high-quality work and customer service at fair prices. Their first service vehicle was the family's older Ford pickup. Today Arctic Cowboy has two service vans on the road, a team of three and more than 500 clients, and plans to grow its team in the spring.

Brandon runs everything in the field, from service calls and installations to commercial properties, while Kelly runs the office, from dispatching and warranties to accounting, and answers customers' calls and emails.

"The journey has been stressful at times, but overall such a rewarding experience," said Kelly Sill, co-owner. "It has been such a pleasure watching my husband in the field. I have been so proud."

Arctic Cowboy repairs, maintains and installs air conditioners, heat pumps, gas furnaces and Mitsubishi ductless mini-splits for homes and businesses across Tucson and Southern Arizona, including Marana, Oro Valley, Vail, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Sierra Vista, Oracle, SaddleBrooke, Casas Adobes, the Catalina Foothills and Tanque Verde. Since opening, the company has earned a 5.0-star rating across more than 130 Google reviews and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau with an A rating.

With winter approaching, the company encourages homeowners to have their heating checked before the first cold nights. Higher-elevation communities such as Sierra Vista and Oracle see noticeably colder nights than central Tucson, which puts more demand on furnaces and heat pumps.

"I recommend having your HVAC system professionally maintained twice a year, once before cooling season and once before heating season," Brandon said. "A small problem today can turn into a much more expensive repair down the road."

About Arctic Cowboy Air Conditioning and Heating

Arctic Cowboy Air Conditioning and Heating is a family-owned HVAC company based in Tucson, Arizona, founded in May 2025 by Brandon and Kelly Sill. The company is licensed, bonded and insured (AZ ROC #359497), a Mitsubishi Electric Preferred Diamond Dealer and an installer of American Standard systems. Arctic Cowboy offers free estimates on new systems, financing for qualified customers through Wisetack and Synchrony, and the Cowboy Comfort Plan maintenance membership. Learn more at arcticcowboyair or call 520-633-9931.

Younes Hamdane

Scale Motion

+1 647-858-2160

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Tucson Family HVAC Company Arctic Cowboy Named Mitsubishi Electric Preferred Diamond Dealer 18 Months After Opening News Provided By Scale Motion November 19, 2026, 22:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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