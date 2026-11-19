Las Vegas Cremation and Burial Provider Keeps Every Step In-House, From the First Call to Its Own On-Site Crematory

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Care Cremation & Burial, a family owned and independently operated firm serving the Las Vegas Valley, continues to answer every call directly, any hour of the day or night, with no answering service standing between a family and the team they will work with. Owned and operated by Aaron and Courtney Forgey, the firm built its practice around a simple standard: families reach a real person right away, and that same team guides them from the first phone call through every arrangement that follows. As an independent business, the firm answers to the families it serves, not to shareholders or a corporate parent, a distinction its owners say shapes every decision they make.That same direct, in-house approach extends to how Care Cremation & Burial handles cremation itself. Rather than sending a loved one to an outside facility, the firm performs cremation at its own on-site crematory, and its own on-staff transport drivers, not outside contractors, carry out every transfer. That means a family's loved one stays in the firm's care from the moment they are brought in through the completion of cremation services in Las Vegas, with no handoff to a third party at any point along the way. For families weighing a small viewing before cremation, or weighing cremation against burial, having one team handle every step offers a measure of clarity and consistency that can be hard to find elsewhere in the Las Vegas Valley.Care Cremation & Burial's capabilities extend well beyond cremation alone. The firm arranges and coordinates burial at Southern Nevada cemeteries of a family's choosing, including burial of cremated remains at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City for eligible veterans and their spouses. It also coordinates traditional funerals with graveside committal, memorial services, and celebrations of life, and works with families of all religious and cultural backgrounds to honor the customs that matter most to them. Because the firm is independent and its staff are not paid on commission, families describe arrangement conversations as unhurried and free of pressure, a theme that recurs throughout the firm's five star reputation across more than 125 Google reviews.Families who want to talk through options, whether for an immediate need or for advance planning, can reach Care Cremation & Burial at (702) 820-0800, where the call is answered by a member of the team rather than a directory or voicemail. The firm's current standing with the families it has served is reflected on its Google Business Profile, where its rating remains a perfect five stars. Families supporting someone through grief, or seeking guidance before a difficult season, can also find grief support resources on the firm's website, prepared to help at any hour of the day or night.About Care Cremation & Burial:Care Cremation & Burial is a family owned and independently operated cremation and funeral firm serving Las Vegas and the surrounding Clark County communities. Owned by Aaron and Courtney Forgey, the firm operates its own on-site crematory and employs its own transport drivers, keeping every step of a family's care in-house. Care Cremation & Burial offers direct cremation, cremation with viewing, burial arranged at Southern Nevada cemeteries, traditional funeral and graveside services, memorial services, celebrations of life, veteran burial coordination, pre-planning, and grief support referrals, and every call is answered directly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Aaron Forgey

Care Cremation & Burial

+1 702-820-0800

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Care Cremation & Burial Continues to Answer Every Call 24/7 With Its Own In-House Team News Provided By FirstCall Marketing November 19, 2026, 22:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Insurance Industry, Religion



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