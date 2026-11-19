MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) MoonPay, a crypto payments and stablecoin infrastructure provider, has filed with the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to establish a national trust bank. The proposal-MoonPay National Trust Bank-would position the company to manage stablecoin reserves and offer digital asset custody under federal supervision, without taking traditional deposits or issuing loans.

According to the OCC application submitted Tuesday, MoonPay would operate the proposed non-depository institution from Miami Beach, Florida. If approved, the charter could expand MoonPay's existing stablecoin issuance support for businesses, including infrastructure for branded digital dollars.

MoonPay has applied to the OCC for a national trust bank charter to support stablecoin issuance/redemption, reserve management, and custody. The proposed bank would be non-depository and would not offer loans, narrowing the overlap with traditional commercial banking. The filing arrives as federal stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act are set to take effect on Jan. 18, 2027. MoonPay is joining a growing group of crypto firms pursuing OCC trust bank charters, including Rain, Modern Treasury, and Block. Community banks have challenged the OCC's authority for approving non-depository trust banks, raising ongoing political and regulatory pressure.

Key takeawaysWhat MoonPay is asking the OCC to approve

In its OCC filing, MoonPay seeks approval to form MoonPay National Trust Bank as a national trust bank charter. The application describes a non-depository institution headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Critically, the proposed structure limits typical banking functions: the bank would not accept retail or commercial deposits, and it would not issue loans. Instead, the charter is aimed at enabling core activities tied to stablecoin operations-specifically issuance and redemption support, reserve management, and digital asset custody.

MoonPay already operates stablecoin issuance infrastructure for businesses, including tools for branded digital dollars. The new charter would allow its banking subsidiary to provide these services within a federal framework, potentially making compliance and supervision more formal than what companies can do through purely non-bank arrangements.

A filing timed for incoming federal stablecoin standards

The timing of MoonPay's application matters because US stablecoin oversight is moving toward a more standardized, federal regime. The company's filing arrives as regulators prepare for implementation of the GENIUS Act, which is scheduled to take effect on Jan. 18, 2027.

While the details of how individual applicants will align with the future framework can vary, the broad direction is consistent: stablecoin issuers will face federally defined requirements around reserve backing and redemption.

For market participants, trust bank charters can be one pathway to align stablecoin-related functions with regulatory expectations. MoonPay's application indicates it wants to meet that trajectory not only through compliance measures, but through an institutional license that can offer services under federal banking supervision.

MoonPay joins a crowded trust bank application pipeline

MoonPay's request also highlights a clear trend: multiple crypto and payments firms are pursuing federal trust bank charters as a way to legitimize and institutionalize stablecoin-adjacent services.

Earlier applications and charter efforts referenced in the filing include Rain, Modern Treasury, and Block, each exploring roles in stablecoin custody, reserve, or banking-adjacent functions. The same period has also seen progress for established crypto players-Coinbase 's charter took effect earlier this month, while Circle received final OCC approval in July.

Together, these developments suggest that the OCC's trust bank licensing approach has become a focal point for companies looking to expand stablecoin operations in the United States. It also underscores that the pathway is not purely theoretical anymore; charters are being granted and activated, turning“application momentum” into real operational changes for some firms.

Community banks push back on the OCC's approach

Despite the growing number of applicants, the trust bank model has not gone unchallenged. Opposition from community banks has been a recurring theme, particularly around whether non-depository trust banks should be allowed to perform functions closely associated with commercial banks.

In October, the Independent Community Bankers of America sued the OCC, arguing that the regulator exceeded its authority by allowing these non-depository trust banks to conduct activities traditionally associated with commercial banking.

That dispute adds uncertainty for applicants like MoonPay-not necessarily about the technical merits of a specific application, but about the broader regulatory and political environment. Even if an institution can demonstrate operational safeguards, the external pushback can influence how regulators respond, how fast approvals move, and how the public frames the issue.

What to watch next

If MoonPay's application is accepted, the next steps will likely center on OCC review of its proposed structure and supervisory readiness, as well as how the charter's responsibilities align with upcoming stablecoin rules under the GENIUS Act. Investors and builders should watch both the OCC's decision timeline and the ongoing legal and political challenges tied to trust bank charters.

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