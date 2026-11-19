(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golconda Gold Ltd. (“ Golconda Gold” or the“ Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQX: GGGOF) is pleased to announce the release of its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. A copy of the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, and the corresponding management's discussion and analysis (the“ MD&A”), are available under the Company's profile on . All references to“$” in this press release refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated. Third Quarter 2026 (“Q3 2026”) Highlights:

mined 48,833 tonnes of ore from its Galaxy and Princeton ore bodies at an average grade of 3.36 grammes per tonne (g/t) compared to 40,159 tonnes at 2.98 g/t in the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“ Q2 2026”), a 22% increase in ore tonnes mined;

completed 564 metres of development compared to 387 metres in Q2 2026, an increase of 46%;

processed 49,166 tonnes of ore compared to 44,811 in Q2 2026, an increase of 10%;

produced 3,898 tonnes of concentrate at an average grade of 34.3 g/t containing 4,301 ounces of gold compared to 3,602 tonnes at 31.5 g/t containing 3,648 ounces of gold in Q2 2026, an increase of 18% in gold produced;

generated revenue of $14.1 million at an average realised gold price of $4,434 per payable ounce and an operating cash cost of $1,559 per payable ounce compared to revenue of $12.0 million at an average realised gold price of $4,668 per payable ounce and an operating cash cost of $1,830 per payable ounce for Q2 2026(1);

generated net earnings of $5.8 million and fully diluted earnings per share (“FDEPS”) of $0.08 compared to net earnings of $3.9 million and FDEPS of $0.05 in Q2 2026; and significant progress across all areas of mining operations and processing plant commissioning at the Summit Project in New Mexico, USA, with first concentrate production expected by the end of 2026. (2)

Golconda Gold CEO, Ravi Sood commented:“Q3 2026 was a record quarter for gold production, development metres and financial results at the Company's Galaxy property, with further improvements expected as we continue to increase development rates and access additional working areas, assisted with greatly improved equipment availability as a result of our fleet replenishment project. At Summit, we advanced underground establishment and operational mining activities throughout Q3 2026. Mining equipment continued to arrive on site and underwent commissioning during the quarter, including a Boart Longyear Stopemaster drill rig. With primary underground production infrastructure established, Summit achieved a major milestone with the execution of its first long hole blast in October 2026. Substantial progress was also achieved across all key areas of processing plant commissioning during Q3 2026. Critical mechanical refurbishments were completed, including overhauls of the ball mill bearings to ensure integrity under load. First concentrate production is expected by the end of the year which should significantly increase our production, revenue and, ultimately profitability, while diversifying geographically and adding significant exposure to silver.” (2) The Company has granted, under its equity incentive plan, options to purchase up to 34,364 common shares to Amar Bhalla, as lead director, and options to purchase up to 17,182 common shares to each of Paul Olmsted, James Colter Eadie, and Vikram Kapoor. The options will be exercisable for a period of five years at the greater of C$2.91 and the closing price of the common shares on the TSXV on November 20, 2026. About Golconda Gold Golconda Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in South Africa and New Mexico. Golconda Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol“GG” and the OTCQX under the symbol“GGGOF”. Golconda Gold's management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Golconda Gold is committed to operating at the highest standards, focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates. Notes:

(1) Cash cost is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the table below and to“Supplemental Information to the MD&A” for reconciliation to measure reported in the Company's financial statements.

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Operating costs (US$) 6,784,203 6,231,155 Adjust for: Depreciation and depletion (718,302 ) (528,662 ) Inventory movement 62,617 (95,127 ) Total operating cash cost 6,128,518 5,607,366 Royalties (837,024 ) (393,597 ) Total operating cash cost excluding royalties 5,291,494 5,213,769 Gold production (contained ozs) 4,301 3,648 Gold production (payable ozs) 3,395 2,849 Total operating cash cost excluding royalties per payable oz 1,559 1,830

(2) This is forward-looking information and is based on a number of assumptions. See“Cautionary Notes”.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute“forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those statements regarding the Company's expectation that further improvement will continue to be made at Galaxy, the Company's expectation that the first concentrate production at the Summit Mine will occur by the end of 2026, and the Company's expectation that this will increase production, revenue, and profitability while diversifying geographically and adding significant exposure to silver, and the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words“believe”,“expect”,“aim”,“intend”,“plan”,“continue”,“will”,“may”,“would”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“forecast”,“predict”,“project”,“seek”,“should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information of a technical and scientific nature that forms the basis of the disclosure in the press release has been approved by Michael Baynes Pr. Sci. Nat., MAusIMM., Geological Consultant for Galaxy Gold Reefs Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, and a“qualified person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Crossling has verified the technical and scientific data disclosed herein and has conducted appropriate verification on the underlying data.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Ravi Sood

CEO, Golconda Gold Ltd.

+1 (647) 987-7663

...

