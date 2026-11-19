(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Group Inc. (NYSE: OGG, TSXV: OGG) (" Osisko Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wen Hou to the board of directors of the Company (the " Board "), effective immediately (the " Appointment "). Mr. Hou has been appointed to the Board as the nominee of Double Zero Capital, LP (" Double Zero "), the Company's largest shareholder with approximately 15.4% of the issued and outstanding common shares (on a non-diluted basis), pursuant to the investor rights agreement between the Company and Double Zero dated effective August 15, 2025 (the " Investor Rights Agreement "). "On behalf of the Board, we are pleased to welcome Wen as an independent director," commented Sean Roosen, Chairman and CEO. "Double Zero has been a strong supporter of the Company over the past year and a half, anchoring several key financings with cornerstone investments that were instrumental in advancing the Cariboo Gold Project toward a final investment decision and securing the required construction funding. Wen brings a unique capital markets perspective informed by more than a decade of investing experience across equities, commodities, futures, and digital technology coupled with a background in engineering. His appointment further aligns the Board with shareholders as we continue to execute on the construction of the Cariboo Gold Project toward first gold in 2029." Mr. Hou is an investor and fund manager with more than a decade of experience investing across equities, commodities and futures. He is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Coincident Capital, a hedge fund established in 2019 that focuses on discretionary trend-following strategies in commodities and digital asset markets. He also serves as a fund manager of Brand Name GP LLC, Double Zero's general partner. Mr. Hou leads the Hou Family Office, where he oversees its real estate investments and private equity arm, which invests in precious metals, commodity funds and trading, and early-stage artificial intelligence software companies. Prior to his investment career, Mr. Hou worked as an integrated circuit design engineer at Intel Corporation. Mr. Hou holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California, Irvine. The Appointment remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT OSISKO GOLD GROUP INC.

Osisko Gold Group Inc. is a continental North American gold development company focused on past producing mining camps with district-scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer through the development of its flagship, fully permitted, 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located within the Company's broader Cariboo regional land package in central British Columbia, Canada, which hosts numerous prospective exploration targets and provides opportunities for future discoveries. Its Cariboo project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project, located in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., a brownfield property with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, and access to established infrastructure. Osisko Gold is focused on developing long-life mining assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, development risk management, and mineral inventory growth.

For further information, visit our website at or contact:

Sean Roosen

Chairman and CEO

Email: ...

Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Philip Rabenok

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ...

Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644



CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended) (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, require Osisko Gold to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are identified with words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "potential", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee", "continue", "objective", "scheduled", "target", variants of these words or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements pertaining to: the receipt of the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Appointment; the expected role and contribution of Mr. Hou as a director of the Company, including the further alignment of the Board with shareholders; the advancement of the Cariboo Gold Project through construction and commissioning and into production, including the expected timing of first gold; the Cariboo Gold Project's permitting status and the expected timing of receipt of remaining authorizations, permit amendments and construction permits; the Company's objective of becoming an intermediate gold producer; and the exploration potential and potential for future discoveries (if any) on its properties. Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including: the receipt of the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Appointment; Mr. Hou's integration into the Board proceeding as anticipated and his continued service as a director; the Company's ability to retain key personnel; construction proceeding on the anticipated schedule and within the estimated budget; the availability of personnel, contractors, equipment, supplies and infrastructure; contractors and consultants performing as expected; the absence of any work stoppages or suspensions at the Company's projects; the absence of unforeseen ground conditions or other geological challenges; required permits, authorizations and amendments being obtained and maintained in a timely manner; the Company's continued access to capital on acceptable terms; and the absence of material adverse changes in gold prices, foreign exchange rates and general economic and market conditions. Osisko Gold considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that its assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Osisko Gold, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect Osisko Gold and its business.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the failure to obtain the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Appointment; the inability to retain Mr. Hou or other key personnel and disruption associated with changes to the Board; potential conflicts of interest of directors, including as a result of their other business activities and relationships with shareholders; risks associated with the development and construction of the Cariboo Gold Project, including construction delays, cost overruns, inflation and supply chain disruptions; delays in commissioning or in the transition to production; contractor and consultant performance; work stoppages or suspensions at the Cariboo Gold Project; unforeseen ground, geotechnical or water management conditions; delays or shortages in necessary equipment, supplies and infrastructure, including long-lead items; labour shortages or disputes and health, safety and security incidents; adverse changes in the Company's business, financial position, operating environment or access to capital; regulatory delays or changes in regulatory framework and applicable laws; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain and maintain required approvals and permits; the results of exploration activities and errors in management's geological modelling; risks relating to exploration, development and mining activities; general economic and market conditions and business conditions in the mining industry; fluctuations in commodity and currency exchange rates; environmental risks; and community, non-governmental and governmental actions, including relationships with First Nations, and the impact of stakeholder actions. Readers are urged to consult the disclosure provided under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 as well as those risks and factors disclosed in the Company's most recent financial statements and management's discussion and analysis and other public filings filed under Osisko Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR+ () and on the SEC's EDGAR website (), for further information regarding the risks and other factors facing the Company, its business and operations.

Although the Company believes the expectations conveyed by the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available as of the date hereof, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.