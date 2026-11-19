MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) today announced changes to its board, effective immediately, that reflect the company's commitment to long-term growth and governance.

Les R. Baledge has been named Lead Independent Director of the board. Baledge has served on the Tyson Foods board since 2020 and has served as Chair of both the Compensation and Leadership Development Committee and the Governance and Nominating Committee.

Tyson Foods has also appointed Sudhanshu Priyadarshi as a new independent director. Priyadarshi will serve on the board's Audit Committee. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer and President, International of Planet Fitness, Inc., where he brings more than 25 years of global finance and operating experience across consumer-facing businesses. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and President, International of Keurig Dr Pepper, leading the company's finance and information technology organizations and overseeing its international business.

Additionally, Olivia Tyson and John Randal Tyson have been named Vice Chairs of the board, reflecting the Tyson family's continued commitment to act as stewards of the company.

After many years of dedicated service, Barbara A. Tyson and Governor Mike Beebe are retiring from the board after their current terms end in February 2027. We are grateful for their commitment to Tyson Foods and the contributions they have made and we wish them well.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is guided by its core values and unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family® and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands, including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 124,000 team members on October 3, 2026. Visit .

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