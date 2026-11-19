MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enables High Efficiency and Low Standby Power in Compact AC-DC Power Supplies

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has developed the BM85060FV, a totem-pole power factor correction (TP-PFC) controller IC for high-efficiency, compact AC-DC power supplies. A key feature is its ability to operate in the MHz band, supporting high-frequency switching with GaN HEMTs.

As consumer electronics and industrial equipment become more sophisticated, they require more power while also demanding smaller size and higher efficiency. Stricter energy regulations further drive the need for both improved operating efficiency and lower no-load power consumption. GaN HEMTs are gaining adoption due to their high-frequency switching performance.

Additionally, when paired with a bridgeless TP-PFC controller such as BM85060FV, system designers can significantly reduce power loss and solution footprint, enabling compact, high-efficiency power supplies. However, conventional MCU-based TP-PFC control has posed challenges in terms of power consumption, circuit size, cost, and achieving high-frequency switching with GaN HEMTs.

This new product enables a system-level efficiency of 99% in 300 to 500 W-class AC-DC power supplies. The high switching frequency allows for the miniaturization of peripheral components, resulting in a smaller solution footprint.

No-load current consumption of 150 μA - a 70%* reduction compared to standard products - makes it easier to reduce system standby power consumption and contributes to the development of power supply systems that meet the energy-saving requirements of DOE Level 7 and CoC Tier 2.

Furthermore, the device incorporates various protection functions required for AC-DC power supplies, including a lightning surge protection circuit, which helps reduce the design burden and improve system reliability.

Sales of the new product began in November 2026. Online sales have also started, and it is available for purchase through online distributors such as DigiKey, Mouser and Farnell. Additionally, a 330W output TP-PFC evaluation board featuring the“BM85060FV” is available to support the development of high-efficiency AC-DC power supplies utilizing GaN HEMTs.

ROHM will continue to contribute to the further miniaturization and power efficiency of electronic devices by providing power solutions that combine power semiconductors - including GaN HEMTs - with analog ICs designed to maximize their performance.

Application Examples

. AC adapters

. Consumer electronics such as projectors

. Compact industrial equipment

Ideal for high-efficiency, compact 300–500 W-class AC-DC power supplies.

*ROHM November 2026 study

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Contact:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

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+1408-720-1900

Attachment

ROHM's Totem-Pole Power Factor Correction (TP-PFC) Controller IC