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TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the“Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd (“FIH Mauritius”), it has completed its previously announced open offer (the“Open Offer”) to the public shareholders of IIFL Capital Services Limited (“IIFL Capital”) and, as a result, has acquired an additional 12,058,525 equity shares of IIFL Capital thereby increasing its equity interest in IIFL Capital by 2.97% for consideration of INR 4.2 billion (approximately $45.4 million at current exchange rates). In addition, pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement, as amended (the“Investment Agreement”) with IIFL Capital and its existing promoters and an acquisition over the Indian Stock Exchange, Fairfax India has acquired, in aggregate, an additional 10.82% equity interest in IIFL Capital (the“Additional Acquisitions”) from its existing promoters for consideration of INR 15.4 billion (approximately $164.7 million at current exchange rates). Following completion of the Open Offer and the Additional Acquisitions, the combined equity interest of Fairfax India and its affiliate, HWIC Asia Fund (Class A Shares) has increased to 51.22% (48.67% held by Fairfax India and 2.55% held by HWIC Asia Fund (Class A Shares)).

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact:

John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

(416) 367-4755