MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacnode, maker of the Tacnode Context LakeTM, context infrastructure for every service and agent that decides, announced today that it is a launch partner for Agentic Commerce on AWS Marketplace, making the Tacnode Context Lake Query API available for AI agents to pay for per request through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore payments, with charges in US dollars on the buyer's existing AWS bill.

With Agentic Commerce, AI agents can discover and pay for the Tacnode Context Lake Query API at the moment they need it, within the spending limits and policies their organization sets. This lets Tacnode turn each agent request into a monetization event, while buyers keep governance and cost visibility in the tools they already use. This helps Tacnode customers give their agents on-demand access to their own Tacnode Context Lake, with every query priced before the agent pays.

Agentic Commerce on AWS Marketplace lets AI agents pay per request for APIs listed by AWS Marketplace sellers through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore payments, using an extension of the x402 payment protocol. Charges appear in US dollars on the buyer's existing AWS bill, with no crypto wallet required. Builders using Amazon Bedrock AgentCore can discover Agentic Commerce listings through AgentCore Gateway. Organizations keep control through spending limits, approved vendor lists, and IAM-based policies. Transactions are limited to verified AWS Marketplace sellers that have completed KYC compliance checks, and charges appear on the buyer's AWS bill with visibility in AWS Cost Explorer and audit records in AWS CloudTrail.

“Agents now make decisions with no person checking the result, and each one is only as good as the context behind it. The Tacnode Context Lake gives an agent context that is complete, consistent and current at the moment it acts. By making the Tacnode Context Lake Query API available through Agentic Commerce on AWS Marketplace, we let our customers' AI agents get what they need the moment they need it, with the governance their organization requires,” said Xiaowei Jiang, CEO and Chief Architect, Tacnode.

The Tacnode Context Lake Query API is available through Agentic Commerce on AWS Marketplace today. To learn more, visit the listing at

About Tacnode – The Tacnode Context LakeTM is context infrastructure that turns what just happened into context for every service and agent that decides. Each decision is made on context that is complete, consistent and current, and becomes context for the next. Founded in 2024 by Xiaowei Jiang, Tacnode is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

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Alex Kimball

Marketing Lead, Tacnode

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