If you purchased or acquired Lennar common stock during the period between February 7, 2025, and October 2, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ... or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lennar Corporation (“Lennar” or the“Company”) (NYSE:LEN) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar common stock during the period between February 7, 2025, and October 2, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until January 11, 2027 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:



The Lennar class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lennar was secretly capitalizing costs associated with Lennar's option agreements with land banks in order to give a more favorable near-term impression of performance; (ii) the Millrose spin-off was at least in part intended to smooth and/or inflate Lennar's own struggling finances by facilitating Millrose's purchase of Lennar homes at above market rates to hide the extent of Lennar's declining demand and financial performance; and (iii) defendants' statements misrepresented the true performance of Lennar, including its relationship with Millrose.



The Lennar class action lawsuit further alleges that on December 16, 2025, Lennar announced its 2025 fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results, including adjusted per-share earnings of $2.03 per share, down from $4.03 per share a year earlier and missing the Street's view of $2.26 per share. In addition, Lennar disclosed a 2026 fiscal first quarter delivery outlook that was below market estimates, anticipating delivering between 17,000 and 18,000 homes versus consensus estimates for 19,948 homes. On this news, the price of Lennar stock fell nearly 8% over two trading days.



Then, on March 30, 2026, the complaint alleges Lennar issued a seemingly unprompted press release reaffirming the purported benefits of its land-light strategy, stating that it was“confident in the accuracy of our financial statements and the adequacy of our public disclosures.” According to the complaint, a Truist analyst described Lennar's press release as“defensive” and characterized land-banking arrangements as“tend[ing] to have somewhat unique accounting attributes.” On this news, the price of Lennar stock fell nearly 6%.

Finally, on October 2, 2026, reputable short-seller Hunterbrook issued a report, which revealed that Lennar was using Millrose to prop up home sales in direct contradiction to its stated business purpose. The report revealed that Lennar had met quarterly targets only by selling hundreds of finished homes to its own spinoff, Millrose, identifying over 700 home purchases by Millrose totaling approximately $200 million across 15 states in roughly a month, with at least 356 of those purchases occurring in the final week of Lennar's fiscal third quarter. Further, property records indicate Millrose paid roughly 13% more than individual retail buyers after accounting for incentives, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of Lennar stock fell nearly 7%.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Lennar shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

