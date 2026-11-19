Cerrado Gold Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| Three Months Ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|Key Operating Information
|Unit
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating Data
|Heap Leach Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|1,150.19
|759.04
|2,767.58
|1,968.11
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|1,115.82
|1,001.21
|3,181.68
|3,023.71
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|2,266.00
|1,760.25
|5,949.26
|4,991.82
|Strip Ratio
|waste/ore
|0.97
|1.32
|1.15
|1.54
|Mining rate
|ktpd
|24.63
|19.13
|21.79
|18.35
|Ore placed on pad
|ktonnes
|904.96
|793.12
|2,515.97
|2,209.83
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|0.89
|0.81
|0.86
|0.82
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|9.01
|11.68
|8.73
|13.17
|Recovery Au
|%
|33%
|47%
|35%
|41%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|31%
|23%
|37%
|15%
|Gold Ounces Produced
|oz
|8,453
|9,605
|24,146
|23,944
|Silver Ounces Produced
|oz
|82,231
|85,214
|262,951
|143,163
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced
|oz
|9,649
|10,429
|28,417
|25,521
|High Grade CIL Operations
|Ore Mined
|ktonnes
|24.14
|-
|64.03
|11.39
|Waste Mined
|ktonnes
|24.13
|-
|67.04
|59.54
|Total Mined
|ktonnes
|48.27
|-
|131.07
|70.93
|Strip Ratio
|waste/ore
|1.00
|-
|1.05
|5.23
|Mining rate
|ktpd
|0.52
|-
|0.48
|0.26
|Ore Milled
|ktonnes
|100.58
|92.59
|302.11
|280.94
|Head Grade Au
|g/t
|2.29
|1.31
|1.72
|1.33
|Head Grade Ag
|g/t
|11.63
|7.98
|10.38
|8.08
|Recovery Au
|%
|90%
|86%
|89%
|88%
|Recovery Ag
|%
|70%
|55%
|63%
|58%
|Mill Throughput
|tpd
|1,093
|1,006
|1,107
|1,033
|Gold Ounces Produced
|oz
|6,607
|3,253
|15,426
|10,452
|Silver Ounces Produced
|oz
|29,523
|13,190
|69,080
|42,161
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced
|oz
|7,036
|3,403
|16,525
|10,912
|Consolidated Gold Production
|Gold Ounces Produced
|oz
|15,060
|12,858
|39,572
|34,396
|Silver Ounces Produced
|oz
|111,754
|98,404
|332,031
|185,324
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Produced
|oz
|16,685
|13,832
|44,942
|36,433
|Gold Ounces Sold
|oz
|14,505
|11,970
|38,819
|33,263
|Silver Ounces Sold
|oz
|111,904
|81,290
|327,312
|180,752
|Gold Equivalent Ounces Sold
|oz
|16,154
|12,897
|44,106
|35,251
|Average realized price and Average realized margin
|Metal Sales
|$ 000's
|67,943
|41,007
|185,520
|99,408
|Cost of Sales
|$ 000's
|42,967
|30,020
|113,659
|79,924
|Gross Margin from Mining Operations
|$ 000's
|24,976
|10,987
|71,861
|19,484
|Average realized price per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|4,211
|3,182
|4,208
|2,809
|Total cash costs per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,569
|1,878
|1,564
|1,853
|Average realized margin per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|2,642
|1,304
|2,644
|956
|Total Direct Operating Costs
|(1)
|$ 000's
|21,221
|20,481
|55,614
|57,903
|Royalties and production taxes
|(1)
|$ 000's
|1,544
|2,000
|5,088
|3,717
|Total Cash Costs
|(1)
|$ 000's
|22,765
|$22,481
|$60,702
|$61,620
|Total direct operating costs per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,463
|1,711
|1,433
|1,741
|Royalties and production taxes per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|106
|167
|131
|112
|Total cash costs per gold ounce sold
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,569
|$1,878
|$1,564
|$1,853
|AISC - Minera Don Nicolas
|(1)
|$/oz
|1,546
|$1,915
|$1,630
|$1,878
|(1)
| This is a non-IFRS performance measure, see non-IFRS Performance Measures
| Three Months Ended
September 30
| Nine months ended
September 30
|Corporate Financial Highlights
|Unit
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Financial Data
|Total revenue
|$ 000's
|67,943
|41,007
|185,520
|99,408
|Mine operating expenses
|$ 000's
|42,967
|30,020
|113,659
|79,924
|Income from mining operations
|$ 000's
|24,976
|10,987
|71,861
|19,484
|Net income (loss)
|$ 000's
|25,168
|(12,178)
|47,205
|(15,104)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|(1)
|$ 000's
|33,842
|11,775
|90,776
|23,885
|Operating cash flow before movements in working capital
|(1)
|$ 000's
|29,904
|378
|71,518
|11,377
|Operating cash flow
|$ 000's
|24,587
|14,382
|53,395
|23,234
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$ 000's
|33,888
|16,541
|33,888
|16,541
|Working capital (deficiency)
|$ 000's
|(11,859)
|(31,783)
|(51,001)
|(31,783)
|Capital Expenditures
|$ 000's
|17,628
|10,180
|57,732
|16,353
|(1)
| This is a non-IFRS performance measure, see non-IFRS Performance Measures
The Company produced 16,685 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to 13,832 GEO for the three months ended September 30, 2025. In the period ended September 30, 2026, high grade CIL production was 107% higher compared to the prior year due to significantly higher gold and silver production as the underground operations contributed significantly more plant feed.
The Company generated revenue of $67.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, from the sale of 14,505 ounces of gold and 111,904 ounces of silver at an average realized price per gold ounce sold of $4,211 and average realized price per silver ounces sold of $61. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company generated revenue of $41.0 million from the sale 11.970 ounces of gold and 81,290 ounces of silver. Revenue is higher for the three months ended September 30, 2026 as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025, due primarily to higher average realized gold and silver prices, as well as 25% higher ounces sold.
Cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2026, were $43.0 million as compared to $30.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company incurred $4.7 million higher production costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026, primarily as a result of an increase in labour and fuel costs. Additionally, the Company incurred $14.0 million increase in depreciation expenses compared to 2025, primarily due to an increase in production.
Total cash costs (including royalties) per ounce sold was $1,569 per ounce in the three months ended September 30, 2026, as compared to $1,878 per ounce for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (refer to reconciliation of Non-IFRS performance metrics).
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $25.2 million as compared to a net loss of $12.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in net income is primarily a result of $26.9 million increase in revenue, and an increase in other income of $26.3 million, offset by higher cost of sales of $12.9 million and higher taxes of $1.2 million.
The Company incurred general and administrative expenses of $5.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with the $3.5 million of general and administrative expenses incurred during the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase is primarily as a result of an increase in share-based compensation of $2.4 million compared to 2025.
Other income of $19.6 million during the three months ended September 30, 2026 includes a gain on stream obligation repurchase of $20.3 million, and foreign exchange gain of $1.3 million offset by finance expense of $1.1 million.
Outlook
Going into Q4 2026, Cerrado's MDN operations continue to benefit from its recent expansionary capital expenditure program to grow production and reduce costs at its heap leach operations, while increasing sources of high-grade mineralized material are made available from underground. The new tailings facility is now operating, the new crushing plant is being commissioned and the new heap leach pad is expected to be completed by late Q1 2027, which, along with additional fleet enhancements, positions MDN for the longer term and to capitalize on its extensive exploration program this year. Combined, these are expected to support higher production rates in Q4 2026 and generate strong cash flows, given the current gold price environment and our now unhedged gold position.
The Company expects 2026 production to be at the upper end of its annual production guidance of 50,000 to 60,000 GEO. Management continues to expect overall costs to decline as production continues to ramp up in the coming quarters.
Exploration and resource growth remain a key focus at MDN to extend the mine life. During Q3/26, all four new drill rigs remained in operation focusing on the Falcon and Sulfuro regions. The underground drill rig continues to focus on underground resource growth. Furthermore, the Company continues to work to certify the lab at site, which will help shorten assay times, a key issue in firming up new drilling targets. The focus at MDN remains on growing the known resources at MDN beyond those outlined in the current mineral resource estimate. The Company plans to file a new NI 43-101 technical report for the PEA by the end of Q1 2027 to evaluate potential resource growth, mine life extension and expanded production.
As noted previously, the Company believes the subsequent acquisition of MTA offers growth potential, with exploration drilling planned to test for mineral resources while the refurbishment of the surface assets is completed.
Conference Call Registration and Webcast Details
Cerrado Management will also host a conference call and webcast on November 23, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET to discuss the Q3 Financial and Operational results, as well as the Company's recent acquisition of the past-producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The Company will also discuss the outlook for the Company. The accompanying presentation for the call will be available on the investor page on Cerrado Gold's website at cerradogold.com.
Call details are as follows:
Webcast Details
For those who wish to participate via webcast, please navigate to the link below to join:
Conference Call Pre-Registration Details
Pre-Registration for the conference call is required. Participants can preregister for the conference by navigating to:
Participants will receive dial-in numbers and a PIN number to connect directly upon registration completion or can select the“Call Me” feature to receive a call to connect.
Review of Technical Information
The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Croal P.Eng, Chief Technical Officer for Cerrado Gold, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
About Cerrado
Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mines as well as the Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamau, Quebec.
In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive exploration campaign is underway to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Massif. The Company is also working to rehabilitate and restart production at the past-producing Manantial Espejo Mine while conducting an extensive exploration program to complete a mineral resource statement.
In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the exploration and development of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near the deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by existing infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant exploration and development opportunity.
In Canada, Cerrado is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier high-purity, high-grade, Direct Reduced Iron project, located on the traditional Cree territory of Eeyou Istchee James Bay in the municipality of Chibougamau. The Mont Sorcier project has the potential to produce a premium iron concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.
For more information about Cerrado, please visit our website at: .
Mark Brennan
CEO and Chairman
Mike McAllister
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1-647-805-5662
...
Disclaimer
NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking information” (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the business and operations of Cerrado, future production guidance, expectations that full year production will trend toward the higher end of guidance, expectations regarding exploration success and resource expansion, anticipated continued improvements in operating results, expectations regarding a decline in overall costs as production ramps up, working capital position, future production and grade estimates, the future price of gold, future cash flows, expectations regarding the routing of high-grade material to the CIL plant and the anticipated benefits of that strategy, the potential for improvement at MDN's heap leach operation, expectations regarding improvements in operating costs at MDN including reduction in AISC, the expected commissioning of the new crushing plant, the expected timing of completion and capacity of the new heap leach pad, the expected capacity of the new tailings facility, the potential of underground operation at MDN, the expected completion of the MDN drill program before year-end, the anticipated timing of completing the feasibility study at the Mont Sorcier project and Lagoa Salgada project, the anticipated timing of completion of a PEA at MDN, anticipated timing to file the ESIA and the political climate relating to permitting in Canada, the anticipated phased development of Mont Sorcier and the timing of an expansion, the potential for a construction decision at Lagoa Salgada and the anticipated timing of commencement of construction, the expected timing and likelihood of receiving approval of the environmental impact assessment at Lagoa Salgada, the anticipated outcome and impact of ongoing legal proceedings relating to environmental permitting at Lagoa Salgada, the MTA Transaction, including the planned dewatering, refurbishment and exploration at Manantial Espejo and its potential to contribute to increased production, and the payment of deferred consideration under the MTA Transaction and the January 2027 Note. In making the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Cerrado has made certain assumptions, including assumptions regarding the future price of gold and silver, exchange rates, anticipated costs, mine production rates, recovery rates, metallurgical recoveries consistent with test work, the acceptance by Santa Cruz provincial authorities of an environmental insurance policy to satisfy the closure guarantee, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, and the receipt of required regulatory approvals on acceptable terms. Although Cerrado believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, fluctuations in gold and silver prices, currency exchange rate volatility, risks related to operating in Argentina, including currency and capital controls, export duties and changes in government policy, risks related to permitting and environmental regulation (including the outcome of ongoing legal proceedings at Lagoa Salgada), labour cost inflation in Argentina, risks related to the integration of acquired properties and liabilities assumed on an“as is, where is” basis, laboratory test results not being representative of production results, the uncertainty of resource estimates and the conversion of mineral resources, risks inherent in mining operations, and delays in the completion of feasibility studies and environmental assessments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, Cerrado disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.
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