Endeavour Silver Completes Feasibility Study For The Pitarrilla Project Delivering After-Tax NPV Of $736 Million Study Highlights A Long-Life, Low-Cost Growth Opportunity With Significant Free Cash Flow Potential
|Key Assumptions
|Silver Price/oz
|$50.00
|Lead Price/t
|$2,028.23
|Zinc Price/t
|$2,733.70
|Foreign Exchange Rate (per $1USD)
|MXN 17.00
|Project Economics
|Life of Mine (LOM)
|18 years
|LOM Tonnes Processed (t)
|25,078,368
|LOM Tonnes Processed per Day
|3,817
|Initial LOM Development Meters
|5,437
|Sustaining LOM Development Meters
|11,230
|LOM Silver Grade (g/t)
|133.41
|LOM Lead Grade %
|0.96%
|LOM Zinc Grade %
|2.27%
|LOM Silver Equivalent(1)Grade (g/t)
|184.06
|LOM Silver Recovery(3)%
|90.90%
|LOM Lead Recovery(3)%
|96.00%
|LOM Zinc Recovery(3)%
|91.30%
|Silver Produced (oz)
|97,780,917
|Lead Produced (t)
|231,046
|Zinc Produced (t)
|518,900
|Silver Equivalent(1)Ounces Produced
|135,523,602
|Payable Silver Produced (oz)
|88,669,016
|Payable Lead Produced (t)
|214,006
|Payable Zinc Produced (t)
|432,853
|Operating Cost Metrics
|Total Revenue ($ millions)
|6,051
|Silver Revenue ($ millions)
|4,433
|Silver Revenue as % of Total Revenue
|73%
|Total Operating Costs (OPEX) ($ millions)
|2,828
|Mining Costs ($ millions)
|1,190
|Processing Costs ($ millions)
|777
|Treatment and Refining Charges (TC/RCs) ($ millions)
|222
|Site General & Administrative Costs ($ millions)
|268
|Royalty - Third Party Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) - 1.25% ($ millions)
|73
|Royalty - Government – 1% Ag, Au Revenue ($ millions)
|44
|Special Mining Duty – Government ($ millions)
|254
|Total Direct Costs Per Tonne
|109.24
|Mining Costs per Tonne
|44.37
|Process Cost per Tonne (incl. TC/RCs)
|39.84
|G&A Cost Per Tonne
|10.25
|Royalties and Special Mining Duty per Tonne
|14.78
|Capital Expenditures
|Initial Capital Expenditure(2)(CAPEX) ($ millions)
|585
|LOM Sustaining Capital Expenditures(2)($ millions)
|119
|Total Capital Expenditures(2)(CAPEX) ($ millions)
|704
|Total Contingency (Incl. in Total Capital Expenditures) ($ millions)
|68
|Project Returns and Unit Costs
|EBITDA(2)($ millions)
|2,492
|Pre-Tax Payback Period
|4 years
|After-Tax Operating Cash Flow(2)(Excluding CAPEX) ($ millions)
|2,443
|After-Tax Free Cash Flow(2)(including CAPEX) ($ millions)
|1,712
|After-Tax NPV (5%) ($ millions)
|736
|After-Tax IRR %
|16.37%
|After-Tax Payback Period
|5 years
|Capital Efficiency (NPV/Initial Capex)
|1.26
|LOM Cash Cost(2), Net of By-Product Credits $/Ag oz
|12.66
|LOM AISC(2), Net of By-Product Credits $/Ag oz
|15.06
Abbreviations include: NPV = Net Present Value, IRR = Internal Rate of Return, LOM = Life of Mine, AISC = All-In Sustaining Costs
(1) Silver equivalent ratios are calculated using 41 silver oz to 1 lead tonne; 55 silver oz to 1 zinc tonne
(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures are provided at the end of this press release
(3) Reported metal recoveries refer to recovery to all concentrates combined
Resilient Economics with Silver Price Upside
Pitarrilla demonstrates resilient project economics across the range of silver prices evaluated, with significant leverage to higher silver prices and an estimated break-even silver price below $30 per ounce. At the base-case silver price of $50 per ounce and a 5% discount rate, the Project delivers an after-tax NPV of $736 million and an after-tax IRR of 16.37%. The sensitivity analysis indicates that project value and returns are most responsive to metal prices and comparatively less sensitive to changes in initial capital costs, highlighting Pitarrilla's strong exposure to silver-price upside.
After-Tax NPV (5%) and IRR Sensitivity to Silver Price
|Silver Price (US$/oz)
|$30
|$35
|$40
|$45
| $50
(Base Case)
|$55
|$60
|$65
|After-Tax NPV (5%) (millions)
|$109
|$266
|$423
|$580
|$ 736
|$893
|$1,049
|$1,205
|After-Tax IRR (%)
|7.00%
|9.62%
|12.03%
|14.26%
|16.37 %
|18.39%
|20.32%
|22.16%
Sensitivity Table – LOM Direct Operating Costs
|Movement
| LOM OPEX
(millions)
| NPV
(millions)
|After-Tax IRR
|-20%
|$2,417
|$906
|18.85%
|-10%
|$2,623
|$821
|17.62%
|Base Case
|$ 2,828
|$ 736
|16.37 %
|10%
|$3,034
|$651
|15.13%
|20%
|$3,239
|$566
|13.87%
Note: Operating Cost sensitivities reflect changes to mining, processing and site indirect costs, while treatment and refining charges, royalties and special mining duty are held at base-case assumptions.
Sensitivity Table – Initial CAPEX
|Movement
| CAPEX
(millions)
| NPV
(millions)
|After-tax IRR
|-20%
|$468
|$840
|19.85%
|-10%
|$527
|$788
|17.98%
|Base Case
|$ 585
|$ 736
|16.37 %
|10%
|$644
|$684
|14.97%
|20%
|$702
|$632
|13.73%
Location and Access
Pitarrilla is located within the Municipalities of El Oro and Inde, on the eastern flank of the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the central part of Durango State, Mexico. The city of Durango, the capital of Durango state, is located 160 kilometres south of the property and the major city of Torreón 160 kilometres to the east.
Pitarrilla is accessible by regional roads. Planned primary access follows approximately 47 kilometres of existing roads, with secondary access via El Palmito. Required upgrades include a permanent bridge over the Nazas River, approximately 11 kilometres from the property.
Property, History, Geology, Mineralization
Pitarrilla is formed by 5 contiguous mineral concessions entitled to Minera Pitarrilla S.A. de C.V. (“Minera Pitarrilla”) and covering a total area of approximately 4,950 hectares. Minera Pitarrilla is a Mexican corporate entity, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Endeavour.
The Sierra Madre mountain range preserves remnants of one of Earth's largest accumulations of intermediate to felsic volcanic rocks, formed in a calc-alkaline magmatic arc during the Eocene to early Miocene, approximately 52–25 million years ago. This volcanism intermittently generated numerous medium- to high-level hydrothermal systems enriched to varying degrees in Ag, Au, Pb and Zn, including epithermal systems in the major Mexican silver districts of the states of Guanajuato, Zacatecas, Durango and Chihuahua. Pitarrilla's silver-lead-zinc mineralization lies within the Central Mexican Silver Belt, a metallogenic province encompassing these districts.
Endeavour purchased Pitarrilla from SSR Mining Inc. (SSR) for $70 million in 2022, consisting of $35 million in common shares and a further $35 million in cash or in common shares at the election of SSR and agreed to by the Company, and a grant of a 1.25% NSR royalty.
Mine Plan and Production Profile
Pitarrilla is planned as a mechanized, ramp-access underground mine capable of supplying approximately 4,000 tonnes per day to the processing plant. The current design contemplates a mining mix weighted toward transverse and longitudinal long-hole stoping, supplemented by development in ore. The mine plan is expected to target the sulphide mineralization, including Manto Pitarrilla and associated feeder structures. The readily accessible Manto Pitarrilla deposit configuration supports an efficient mine layout with relatively limited underground development required over the LOM. Approximately 16.7 kilometres of total development is planned, comprising 5.4 kilometres during the initial years and 11.3 kilometres of sustaining development thereafter, providing access to the deposit while supporting operating flexibility and efficient, low-cost mining. The current mine plan includes stockpiling over 600,000 tonnes of ore during the construction phase.
Processing and Infrastructure
The proposed 4,000 tpd process plant is expected to include crushing, a grinding circuit incorporating a primary ball mill and a semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill, flash, rougher, scavenger and cleaner flotation, concentrate thickening and filtration, and a tailings filtration plant. Filtered tailings are planned to be placed in a dry-stack storage facility. Pitarrilla benefits from year-round road access and an established project footprint with power and water access, exploration infrastructure, contractor facilities and regional access to an experienced workforce.
Capital Investment, Operating Costs and Cash Flow
Initial capital(2) to develop Pitarrilla is estimated at $585 million and is expected to be incurred over a 30-month construction period. Cumulative sustaining capital(2) is estimated at $119 million. Sustaining expenditures are expected to be front-end loaded, as the readily accessible Manto Pitarrilla deposit requires relatively limited development later in the mine life, supporting lower ongoing capital requirements and significant operating flexibility.
LOM average direct production costs(2) are estimated at $109.24 per tonne processed, with cash costs(2), net of by-product credits, of $12.66 per payable oz silver and mine-site AISC(2) (including royalties and special mining duties), net of by-product credits, of $15.06 per payable oz silver.
During full years of commercial production, average annual after-tax free cash flow(1) is estimated at approximately $136 million.
Pitarrilla FS Capital Expenditure Summary
|($ million)
|Initial
|Sustaining
|Total LOM
|Mining
|$16
|$32
|$48
|Mine Equipment
|$30
|$74
|$103
|Tailings Management Facility
|$11
|$9
|$19
|Power Supply & Distribution
|$77
|-
|$77
|Mineral Processing Plant
|$194
|-
|$194
|Construction Management
|$103
|-
|$103
|Infrastructure
|$90
|$1
|$91
|Contingency
|$65
|$3
|$68
|Total
|$585
|$119
|$704
Numbers may not add up due to rounding
Pitarrilla FS Operating Cost Summary
|Operating Costs
|LOM $ Million
|Unit Cost $/processed tonne (2)
|Mining Costs
|$1,190
|$44.37
|Process Costs
|$777
|$30.97
|G&A Costs
|$268
|$10.25
|Direct Operating Costs
|$ 2,235
|$ 85.59
|Treatment and Refining Charges (TC/RCs)
|$222
|$8.87
|Royalty - Third Party NSR – 1.25%
|$73
|$2.91
|Royalty - Government – 1% Ag, Au Revenue
|$44
|$1.77
|Special Mining Duty
|$254
|$10.11
|Direct Costs
|$ 2,828
|$ 109.24
Permitting, Environmental and Social Considerations
Pitarrilla has key permits in place for water use and discharge, explosives, change of land use, and underground mining and development under an Environmental Impact Statement. The Company is advancing the additional approvals, amendments and extensions required to reflect the final feasibility design, including the selected tailings-storage facility and related surface infrastructure. Endeavour will continue engagement with local communities, landholders and government authorities as the Project advances.
Opportunities to Unlock Further Value
- Resource Conversion and Mine-Life Extension: Convert additional Inferred Mineral Resources to higher-confidence categories through targeted drilling and evaluate opportunities to incorporate suitable material into future mine plans. The current mine plan is based on a 150 g/t cut-off grade. A sustained higher metal price environment could support a lower cut-off grade, potentially extending mine life significantly by incorporating additional mineralized material with grades modestly below those included in the current mine plan Metallurgical Evaluation: The feasibility study mine plan excludes 18.4 million tonnes of mineral resources within the transition zone. This represents a significant opportunity to further evaluate the metallurgical characteristics of this material and potentially incorporate these resources into future mine plans, leveraging existing infrastructure with minimal additional mine development requirements Exploration Upside: Test extensions of the Pitarrilla mineralization, in feeder structures which remains open at depth, and other priority targets across the property that could add higher-grade tonnes or extend the production profile Future Open-Pit Potential: The underground sulphide strategy preserves the broader resource base, maintaining the potential to evaluate future open-pit development of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources, providing an additional pathway for long-term growth and value creation
Advancing Toward a Construction Decision
Endeavour is advancing Pitarrilla toward a construction decision through detailed engineering, procurement planning and project optimization, while progressing the outstanding TSF permit. With its planned long-life production and attractive cost profile, Pitarrilla represents a compelling opportunity to expand Endeavour's silver production and create lasting shareholder value. Advancing the Project offers a platform for the Company's next phase of organic growth.
Next steps include:
- Finalize and file the supporting NI 43-101 technical report within the applicable filing period Advance front end engineering, detailed engineering, procurement planning including long lead and major equipment commitments, and optimization opportunities Progress outstanding TSF permit and amendments, including approvals associated with final site and tailings-facility designs Continue community and government engagement and prepare the Project for a potential development decision, subject to Board approval and customary conditions.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, November 20, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (British Columbia) / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the Feasibility Study. Following management's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session on the conference call line.
|Date:
|Friday, November 20, 2026
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (British Columbia) / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
|Telephone:
| Canada & US +1-833-752-3348
International +1-647-846-2804
|Webcast:
|Webcast link here
|Replay:
| Canada/US Toll Free +1-855-669-9658
International +1-412-317-0088
Access code is 4104872; audio replay will be available on the Company's website
Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources
The Study includes updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates incorporating revised mine design, mining methods, dilution and recovery assumptions. Completion of the Pitarrilla Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates involved the assessment of an updated drill hole database, which included all data for surface and underground drilling completed through October 2025.
Pitarrilla Deposit In-Pit (oxide) and Underground Below-Pit (Transition and Sulphide) Mineral Resource Estimate, Effective Date November 1, 2025
|Cut-Off (AgEq)
|Domain/Area
|Resource Class
|MTonnes
|Grade
|Contained Metal
|Ag (g/t)
|Pb (%)
|Zn (%)
|AgEq (g/t)
|Ag (Moz)
|Pb (Mlbs)
|Zn (Mlbs)
|AgEq (Moz)
|50 g/t
|Oxide
|Indicated
|70.6
|108
|0.10
|0.42
|120
|244
|158
|659
|272
|Inferred
|9.20
|82.3
|0.09
|0.49
|96.0
|24.3
|18.5
|98.4
|28.4
|100 g/t
|Transition
|Indicated
|18.4
|141
|0.48
|1.11
|176
|83.3
|196
|449
|105
|Inferred
|2.39
|172
|0.50
|1.46
|217
|13.2
|26.2
|77.0
|16.7
|100 g/t
|HG Veins
|Indicated
|8.49
|215
|1.42
|3.20
|319
|58.8
|266
|599
|87.1
|Inferred
|3.82
|194
|1.28
|2.52
|278
|23.8
|107
|212
|34.2
| Sedimentary
Breccia
|Indicated
|16.7
|118
|1.02
|1.62
|175
|63.3
|376
|598
|94.2
|Inferred
|2.71
|83.5
|1.15
|1.99
|152
|7.28
|68.7
|119
|13.3
| Andesite
Breccia
|Indicated
|1.97
|123
|0.51
|1.26
|163
|7.74
|21.9
|54.7
|10.3
|Inferred
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Manto
|Indicated
|10.6
|120
|0.82
|3.20
|214
|40.6
|191
|745
|72.6
|Inferred
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Sulphide Total
|Indicated
|37.7
|141
|1.03
|2.40
|218
|170
|855
|1,996
|264
|Inferred
|6.53
|148
|1.22
|2.30
|226
|31.1
|176
|331
|47.5
|50 and 100 g/t
|Pitarrilla Total
|Indicated
|127
|122
|0.43
|1.11
|157
|498
|1,210
|3,104
|641
|Inferred
|18.1
|118
|0.55
|1.27
|159
|68.7
|221
|507
|92.6
Pitarrilla Mineral Reserve Estimate, Effective Date October 30, 2026
|Sulfide Domain
| Tonnage
(kt)
|Grade
|Ag (g/t)
|Pb (%)
|Zn (%)
|Probable
|Andesite Breccia
|2,897
|150
|0.79
|1.82
|Manto
|8,726
|128
|0.84
|3.14
|Sedimentary Breccia
|13,455
|134
|1.07
|1.79
|Total
|25,078
|133
|0.96
|2.27
Qualified Persons and Technical Report
The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by the following qualified persons. Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services. Dr. Armitage completed site visits to the Project on April 14 and 15, 2024, September 23 and 24, 2025 and again on April 12 and 13, 2026. William van Breugel, P. Eng. is an associate engineer of SGS Geological Services, having responsibility for the project economics including capital expenditures, operating expenditures, financials and sensitivities. Johnny Canosa, P. Eng. of SGS Geological Services, having responsibility for the infrastructure, environment, permitting and social or community impact. Henri Gouin, P. Eng. of SGS Geological Services, having responsibility for the mining methods, underground mining planning and schedule. Mr. Gouin conducted a site visit on October 22 and 23, 2024. Shaohai Yu, P. Eng of SGS North America, having responsibility for the mineral processing, metallurgical testing and recovery methods. Mr. Yu conducted a site visit on September 23 and 24, 2025. Diego Cobos, PhD, of SRK Consulting (Colombia), having responsibility for the design of the tailings storage facility and associated water management structures. Mr. Cobos visited the project on 19-22 November 2024 and 16-18 March 2025.
All listed qualified persons are independent Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.
The Company expects to file a technical report supporting the Study on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this news release.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this document as discussed below. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.
Please see the September 30, 2026 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section“Non-IFRS Measures” in the September 30, 2026 MD&A available on SEDAR+ at .
Cash cost (“Cash cost”) per ounce
Cash cost per ounce is a non-IFRS measure. In the silver mining industry, this metric is a common performance measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Cash costs include direct costs (including smelting, refining, transportation and selling costs), royalties and special mining duty and changes in finished goods inventory net of by-product credits.
Mine Site - All-in sustaining costs (“MAISC”) and All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce
MAISC and AISC per ounce are non- IFRS measures. These measures are intended to assist readers in evaluating the total cost of producing silver from operations. While there is no standardized meaning across the industry for AISC measures, the Company's definition conforms to the definition of AISC as set out by the World Gold Council and used as a standard of the Silver Institute. The Company defines AISC as the cash operating costs (as defined above), reclamation cost accretion, mine site expensed exploration, corporate general and administration costs and sustaining capital expenditures. For the purpose of this press release, MAISC does not include corporate general and administration costs or mine site expensed exploration.
Free cash flow
In the mining industry, free cash flow is a common performance measure with no standardized meaning. The Company calculates free cash flow by deducting cash capital spending (capital expenditures, net of expenditures paid through finance leases) from net cash provided by operating activities.
The Company discloses free cash flow as it believes the measure provides valuable assistance to investors and analysts in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash flow after capital investments and build the cash resources of the Company.
Initial and sustaining capital
Initial and sustaining capital are non-IFRS measures. Initial capital is defined as capital required to develop and construct to bring the mine to commercial production and sustaining capital is defined as the capital required to maintain operations at existing levels. Both measurements are used by management to assess the effectiveness of an investment program.
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”)
EBITDA represents net earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is an indicator of the Company's ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures.
Gross revenue and Gross Cost of Sales
Gross revenue represents gross sales of metals and is calculated by adjusting net revenue for the removal of treatment, refining and transportation costs. Gross cost of sales is calculated by adjusting cost of sales for the inclusion of treatment, refining and transportation costs.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour is a mid-tier silver producer with three operating mines in Mexico and Peru and a robust pipeline of exploration projects across Mexico, Chile, and the United States. With a proven track record of discovery, development, and responsible mining, Endeavour is driving organic growth and creating lasting value on its path to becoming a leading senior silver producer.
Contact Information
Allison Pettit
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ...
Website:
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding planned annual production, anticipated revenue from silver, proposed operations, processing and mine plan at Pitarrilla, areas of focus at Pitarrilla, mine life, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, the filing of a technical report and related timing, the ability of the Company to fund construction at Pitarrilla and the sources of funding, opportunities to unlock value, the potential for Pitarrilla to become a cornerstone asset creating lasting value, organic growth, continued engagement with local stakeholders by the Company, a construction decision at Pitarrilla and planned next steps. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to risks associated with mineral exploration and production, adverse changes in commodity prices, risks and delays in receiving the required licences and permits, changes in applicable laws, regulations or permitting requirements, opposition from the community and other third-party stakeholders, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary funding on acceptable terms, or at all, as well as those factors described in the section“risk factors” contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the Feasibility Study, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary funding, the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, the ability of the Company to obtain required permits and approvals and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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