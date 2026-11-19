MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rapper and producer Vyron Turner proposes to longtime girlfriend Melanie Bickel in front of thousands at Dodger Stadium with a one-of-a-kind ring by fine jewelry house TITI Atelier.

Los Angeles, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A moment of music, love, and extraordinary craftsmanship unfolded on Saturday, November 14, when Odd Future rapper and producer Vyron Turner, better known as“Left Brain,” surprised thousands of festivalgoers by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Melanie Bickel, during his performance at the annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.







Photo Courtesy of TITI Atelier

At the heart of the unforgettable proposal was a custom engagement ring created by TITI Atelier, the fine jewelry house founded by designer Adrianna Beer, known for its rare gemstones, vintage-inspired aesthetic, and modern heirloom designs.

In front of a cheering crowd, Turner dropped to one knee and popped the question. Bickel said an emotional“YES!”, and the couple shared tears of happiness onstage, creating one of the festival's most romantic moments.

Designed to commemorate the couple's love story, the custom TITI Atelier ring features a breathtaking oval-cut, soft yellow center stone surrounded by a delicate halo of brilliant white diamonds. A diamond-set band adds another layer of sparkle, while the ring's vintage-inspired silhouette reflects the atelier's signature blend of old-world romance and contemporary refinement.







Photo Courtesy of TITI Atelier

Beyond its striking appearance, the ring holds an intimate detail that makes it truly one of a kind. Custom lovebird motifs represent Turner and Bickel, with an additional hidden lovebird incorporated into the design, a sentimental nod to the couple's shared love of Tweety Bird. The playful yet deeply personal detail transforms the ring into a celebration of their relationship, capturing the couple's individuality in a piece they will treasure forever.

“Objects become vessels for memory,” a sentiment at the heart of TITI Atelier's design philosophy. For the house, jewelry is more than adornment; it is a way of preserving the people, places, and defining moments that shape our lives.

Specializing in rare gemstones, bespoke commissions, and one-of-a-kind fine jewelry, TITI Atelier works closely with clients to translate their personal stories into extraordinary creations. Drawing inspiration from vintage treasures and traditional craftsmanship, the atelier combines distinctive gemstones, intricate hand-finished details, and meaningful symbolism to create modern heirlooms that feel both discovered and destined.

As Turner and Bickel celebrated their engagement before thousands of fans, the custom TITI Atelier ring became more than a symbol of their commitment. It became part of a shared memory, captured in an extraordinary public moment and destined to remain deeply personal.

For TITI Atelier, it is precisely what makes a jewel an heirloom: a beautiful object transformed by the story it holds.

ABOUT TITI ATELIER

TITI Atelier is a fine jewelry house creating modern heirlooms inspired by vintage treasures, rare gemstones, and the artistry of old-world craftsmanship. Founded by designer Adrianna Beer, the brand takes its name from her grandmother, Patricia“Titi” Deere Hewitt, an eccentric adventurer and collector of beautiful objects whose love of adornment continues to inspire each collection. Combining time-honored techniques with contemporary elegance, TITI Atelier creates rare, hand-finished jewelry that feels both discovered and destined. Visit @TITIAtelierJewelry on Instagram or TitiAtelier.com to see more pieces designed to carry memory, celebrate individuality, and become a treasured heirloom for generations to come.

ABOUT THE DESIGNER

Adrianna Beer, founder and designer of TITI Atelier, is a Parsons School of Design graduate with training in bench welding, wax carving, and gemology through the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). Her career includes design roles at Marc Jacobs and Mignonne Gavigan, where she developed her distinctive approach to materials, craftsmanship, and detail. Having lived and worked throughout Europe, Guatemala, and Mexico, she draws inspiration from global cultures, rare gemstones, and collaborations with master artisans. Her designs reflect a deeply personal belief that jewelry should tell a story, preserve memories, and become an extension of the person who wears it.

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