Four children wearing Totobobo mask

Totobobo introduces a special school programme offering adjustable, reusable masks and replacement filters for students

- Mrs ChandelDELHI-NCR, NCR, INDIA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With air pollution a recurring concern for families in Delhi, Singapore-based Totobobo is inviting international schools to participate in its 2026 International School Programme. The programme offers the best reusable masks for students at a special price, together with replacement filters and guidance on fitting and care.Choosing a mask for children is not just about filtration. It must also fit smaller faces, be comfortable enough for daily use and be easy for parents to check and maintain.Designed with these needs in mind, the Totobobo mask has a transparent body that lets parents see how it sits on a child's face. Its watermark also helps with a quick visual seal check. The flexible mask can be trimmed with scissors to better suit smaller faces, making it adjustable for children from around age 5, depending on individual fit.Weighing less than 20 grams, Totobobo is lightweight and reusable. The mask can be washed with mild soap and water, while only the filters need regular replacement. Different filter options are available for varying pollution conditions. The F96 filter has been tested in peer-reviewed studies, with results comparable to N95 masks.Totobobo has supplied reusable masks to institutional customers including the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Delhi and Chevron in Singapore.A programme for international schoolsThrough the 2026 International School Programme, participating schools can access:- Special pricing based on school requirements and order quantities.- Reusable masks that can be adjusted for individual students.- Replacement filter packages for the pollution season.- Guidance on mask fitting, seal checking, cleaning and filter replacement.- Product information that schools can share with parents.The programme is intended to give schools a practical way to make reusable masks available to families, without requiring a school-wide mask policy.Enquiries and participationTotobobo welcomes enquiries from international schools in Delhi-NCR interested in participating in the 2026 programme.To enquire about the programme:Email... with your school name and estimated number of students. The Totobobo team will contact you to discuss your school's requirements and suitable arrangements.Parents who wish to purchase directly can visit the Totobobo Online Shop.About TotoboboTotobobo is a Singapore-designed reusable mask developed with a focus on fit, simplicity and practical everyday use. Its transparent, flexible design allows users to adjust the mask and check how it fits. The reusable mask body works with replaceable filters, offering different levels of filtration.Website:

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Singapore Reusable Mask Programme Invites Delhi International Schools to Prepare for Pollution Season News Provided By Dream Lab One Pte. Ltd. November 19, 2026, 21:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Environment, International Organizations



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