10 year anniversary

Digital Consulting Pros

DCP marks its tenth year after 1,000+ campaigns and projects and outlines plans to expand its human and AI approach to client acquisition.

- Daniel AttardNEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Consulting Pros (DCP), a digital marketing and lead generation agency founded in 2017, is celebrating its entry into its tenth year. The company reports that it has worked on more than 1,000 campaigns and projects worldwide and contributed to over $20 million in client revenue. DCP is marking the milestone by expanding its human and AI team to help clients find prospects, start qualified conversations, and turn more opportunities into sales.Key Takeaways- DCP reports more than 1,000 campaigns and projects since its founding.- The company estimates that its work has contributed to over $20 million in client revenue worldwide.- Its services connect marketing activity to client acquisition through search, advertising, outreach, websites, and follow-up.- DCP aims to increase its campaign capacity and measurable client revenue impact over the coming quarters.DCP works with businesses that need a clearer route from marketing spend to sales conversations. Its search engine optimisation and content work help potential customers find relevant services. Google Ads and paid social campaigns reach buyers who are searching or fit a defined audience. Website design and conversion work make it easier for those visitors to enquire.For companies selling to other businesses, DCP also provides B2B outreach and appointment setting through channels including LinkedIn and email. Its AI automation services support tasks such as lead qualification, follow-up, and customer enquiries. The goal across these services is the same: generate relevant demand, respond while interest is high, and give sales teams more opportunities to close.As DCP enters its tenth year, it is developing a team model that combines human judgment with AI-assisted work. People remain responsible for strategy, messaging, client relationships, and reviewing output. AI helps the team handle repeatable research and workflow tasks at greater scale. DCP's ambition is to double its recent campaign volume and client revenue impact over the coming quarters; those figures are targets, not results already achieved."A lead only matters when it becomes a real conversation. Our next chapter is about giving businesses more of those conversations, with people making the decisions and AI helping us move faster.”Daniel Attard, Managing Director, Digital Consulting ProsBusinesses seeking more qualified enquiries, booked meetings, or a stronger follow-up process can explore DCP's services and request a strategy conversation at .About Digital Consulting ProsFounded in 2017, Digital Consulting Pros is a Malta and US-based digital marketing and lead generation agency serving businesses internationally. Its services include search engine optimisation, paid advertising, web design, B2B outreach, appointment setting, and AI automation. DCP focuses on helping clients turn visibility and prospect interest into conversations, customers, and revenue. thisisdcp

Daniel Attard

Digital Consulting Pros

+1 475-277-6016

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Digital Consulting Pros Enters Tenth Year, Cites $20M in Client Revenue News Provided By Digital Consulting Pros November 19, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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