Court Commits Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case to Sessions Trial

The Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) of Patiala House Court committed the Satya Niketan Building case to the Court of Sessions for further proceedings. The court said that an alleged offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder is involved, which is exclusively triable by the Court of Sessions.

Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in the Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case of September 6. Seven people died, and several were injured in the incident in the Satya Niketan area. An FIR was registered at South Campus police station by Delhi Police. JMFC Kautuk Bhardwaj on Thursday committed the case to the court of sessions after taking cognisance of the offence.

Complete copies of the chargesheet were also supplied to the counsel for the accused and the family of the victims. The court has fixed November 23 for hearing before the Principal District and Sessions Judge of Patiala House Court, who will assign the case to an additional Sessions Judge for further proceedings.

The Charge sheet has been filed against 6 accused, namely Hari Ram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar, Sudhanshu Lavnish Kumar and Shubham Tyagi. Delhi Police has invoked sections for offences of rash and negligent act endangering life of others under section 125(a), common intention under section 3(5), culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 105, negligent act during repair or construction of a building under section 290, voluntary causing hurt under section 115(2), causing mischief to public or private property under section 324(2), mischief causing damage or loss to the property under section 324(4) of BNS in the chargesheet.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj on November 5 took Cognizance of the chargesheet. The sessions court earlier had dismissed the bail application of Hari Ram Gupta and said, "Having regard to the extent of the tragedy, seven deaths, several injured, and one victim still stated to be critical and having further regard to the circumstance that the applicant is the husband of the owner, that electricity connections of the premises stand in his name, and that witnesses examined so far have spoken of his involvement in the work at the site; to the fact that the property was yielding substantial monthly rent while the question of its upkeep remains to be examined; and to the fact that investigation is at the initial stage and the charge-sheet is yet to be filed, this Court is of the view that it is not a fit case for grant of regular bail at this stage."

The accused persons are Hare Ari Ram Gupta; Urmila Gupta is his wife; Mahesh Gupta is their son; Sanoj Kumar is a labour contractor; and Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi are co-operators of the PG that was running from the building. Shubham Tyagi is a practising advocate at Patiala House Court.