Chhonjin Angmo Challenges Disability Norms With Mountaineering Feat

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Chhonjin Angmo, the world's first and only visually impaired woman to summit Mount Everest, believes that eyesight is not a prerequisite for achieving extraordinary feats, saying she took up mountaineering to challenge societal perceptions of disability and inspire others to overcome limitations. Originally from Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, Angmo has also hoisted the Indian tricolour atop the highest peaks in Europe and Africa.

Currently serving as an officer with Union Bank of India in Delhi, she has earned recognition at national and international levels for her achievements across several sporting disciplines. Angmo was honoured with a national award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan last year. Apart from mountaineering, she has excelled in cycling, swimming, marathon running, martial arts and other sporting activities. She was speaking as the chief guest at the annual 'Thank You Day' celebration organised by the Tong-Len Charitable Trust in Dharamshala.

During the programme, Angmo shared her ambition of setting a new world record by scaling four more of the world's highest mountains. No visually impaired woman has so far successfully climbed all seven of the world's highest peaks, and Angmo is determined to take on the challenge. Encouraging children from underprivileged communities to pursue their ambitions, she urged them to dream big and work relentlessly towards achieving their goals. She emphasised that determination and courage can help overcome even the most difficult challenges.

Angmo also congratulated Monk Jamyang, founding director of the Tong-Len Charitable Trust, for his organisation's work among vulnerable sections of society, describing him as a source of inspiration. Jamyang honoured the mountaineer by presenting her with a traditional Himachali shawl, a Himachali cap and a memento. The event was presided over by senior journalist and author Archana Phull. Children from slum communities, who study at the Tong-Len School, presented colourful cultural performances during the celebration.

Ajay Srivastava, President of the Umang Foundation, Shimla, said inviting Angmo as the chief guest was a significant initiative, as her journey and achievements would serve as a source of inspiration for children from underprivileged backgrounds. Bhikshu Jamyang also shared an account of the Tong-Len Charitable Trust's journey, highlighting its struggles and achievements over the past 22 years. The organisation felicitated several individuals for their notable contributions and accomplishments. Angmo's journey from Kinnaur to the summit of Mount Everest stands as a powerful example of determination and resilience, challenging conventional notions of disability and demonstrating that physical limitations need not define the boundaries of human achievement. (ANI)