MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanded collection features new itineraries that combine championship golf, destination experiences, and small-ship cruising across some of the world's leading golf destinations.

Alpharetta, GA, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Golf, the Official Golf Travel Partner of the PGA of America, and Azamara Cruises®, the global leader in Destination Immersion®, are expanding their golf cruise collection with the announcement of eight additional sailings for 2028. Expanding on the previously announced inaugural collection, the new itineraries further extend the partnership, offering guests more opportunities to combine exceptional golf with immersive experiences ashore.

The expanded collection builds upon the partnership between Premier Golf and Azamara Cruises, bringing together Premier Golf's expertise in curating bespoke golf travel experiences with Azamara's distinctive approach to small-ship cruising. Through the partnership, guests will enjoy expertly designed itineraries featuring some of the world's top golf courses alongside opportunities to explore destinations throughout the journey.

The newly announced sailings introduce additional itineraries across Northern Europe, the Baltics, Spain, France, and Portugal. Each sailing has been carefully selected to provide a combination of golf and experiences ashore, with guests visiting coastal cities, historic destinations, and championship golf regions throughout their journey.

The Newest Premier Golf Cruise Collection Includes:



Spain Intensive Azamara Quest | April 14 - 21, 2028

Spain Intensive Azamara Quest | April 29 - May 9, 2028

Portugal, Spain, and France Azamara Journey | June 15 - 25, 2028

Northern Europe and Baltic Azamara Journey | July 13 - 23, 2028

France, The Netherlands, and Belgium Azamara Journey | August 17 - 26, 2028

France, Spain, and Portugal Azamara Journey | August 26 - September 6, 2028

France and Spain Azamara Quest | September 2 - 13, 2028 Spain Intensive Azamara Journey | September 6 - 15, 2028

Premier Golf manages the golf arrangements, including tee times, green fees, private transfers, and club handling, while Azamara provides the onboard intimate experience. Each sailing features multiple rounds of golf and a dedicated golf host aboard the ship. The combination allows travelers to enjoy multiple golf destinations throughout a single journey, with the convenience of unpacking once and experiencing a new destination at each port.

Golfers can explore the full collection and book their cruise and golf package through Premier Golf. For more information and to begin your journey, visit .

Press Inquiries

Mike Eaton

mike.eaton [at] premiergolf.com



Lake View II, Suite 155, 1145 Sanctuary Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30009