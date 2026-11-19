MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSE American: ESP) announces award for their largest sustainment contract to date.

The Company has been awarded an additional sustainment contract in support of the M777 lightweight howitzer artillery platform. The $2.7 million award represents the Company's largest sustainment contract to date. Under the agreement, the Company will supply specialized electronic power and communications components vital to the platform's ongoing operations.

As a long-standing supplier to the M777 program, Espey provides high-reliability power and communications solutions engineered to perform in demanding field environments. This follow-on award demonstrates the Company's continued commitment to the program and its role in sustaining critical defense systems.

Mr. David O'Neil, President and CEO, commented,

We are proud to expand our support for the M777 program and our team remains focused on delivering the products necessary to contribute to the platform's ongoing success. Securing this sustainment award highlights our customer's confidence in our manufacturing performance, demonstrates the durability of our solutions, and strengthens our backlog with recurring program support. We value the relationship we have with our customer and look forward to continued collaboration.

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the internet at

For further information, contact Ms. Kaitlyn O'Neil at....

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.