MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connects jobsite visual intelligence, reality capture and AI with industry platforms

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the global leader in live camera technology, content and services, today introduced the EarthCam App Marketplace – bringing together more than 50 apps and integrations for the construction industry. Built into EarthCam's Control Center SaaS platform, it integrates jobsite imagery, reality capture, AI analytics and project insights into the tools that customers already rely on.

App Marketplace

Partner integrations in App Marketplace are developed together with each third-party platform's team and designed specifically around partner workflows so shared customers receive more from both investments. Control Center administrators decide which connections are turned on for each project, keeping customers in control of where their jobsite imagery and data are shared.

Connections range from simple sharing tools to deep, automated integrations:



Share: Email, download, embed or publish imagery, or send it to Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive and SharePoint.

Automate: Deliver photos, weather data and AI reports automatically to supported platforms with no manual uploads.

Embed: Place the Broadway Media Player, EarthCam's full-featured video viewer, live inside partner dashboards.

Integrate: Connect schedules, BIM models and field documentation with live and historical jobsite imagery, including 3D/4D model alignment. Build: Use EarthCam's API to create custom applications, reporting, resources and AI detections.

“Construction is built on partnerships, and so is our technology,” said Brian Cury, CEO and founder of EarthCam.“We're grateful to those companies that have worked alongside us for years to serve our shared customers, and we're always welcoming new technology partners to our community as part of our innovation-first strategy.”

App Marketplace continues to grow, with recent collaborators including Trimble ProjectSight, DroneDeploy, Smartsheet, Zapier and Make, plus agentic AI connectors for leading AI assistants.

New partners that want to bring jobsite imagery, AI detections and weather data to their customers can utilize EarthCam's easy-to-use API and MCP connectors. Companies interested in partnering can apply at EarthCam.net/appmarketplace.

App Marketplace is available now within Control Center. To explore the full list of apps and integrations, visit EarthCam.net.

About EarthCam

EarthCam®, headquartered in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, is the global leader in visual intelligence for construction. By integrating advanced camera technology, reality capture and AI-powered analytics, EarthCam empowers construction professionals to enhance productivity, improve safety and understand risk. With the industry's highest-resolution imagery and a proven track record of documenting projects collectively valued at over a trillion dollars, EarthCam helps clients see more and worry less.

EarthCam's 30-year legacy of construction project documentation includes: One World Trade Center, One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, new Nissan Stadium, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Highmark Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, FIFA Qatar Stadiums, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Statue of Liberty Museum, Smithsonian's National Air & Space Museum, and the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Learn more about EarthCam's innovative solutions at EarthCam.net.

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EarthCam App Marketplace

CONTACT: Kevin McGarr EarthCam 201-488-1111...