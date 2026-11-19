Matt Zavala of Zavala Law, PC Elected to Ventura County Bar Association Board of Directors

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zavala Law, PC is pleased to announce that founding attorney Matthew A. Zavala has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Ventura County Bar Association.

The Ventura County Bar Association has served the county's legal community since 1904. It has approximately 1,000 members and is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors made up of local attorneys. The association offers continuing legal education, publishes a monthly magazine, and supports sections and committees across a wide range of practice areas.

Matt founded Zavala Law, PC after nearly a decade defending insurance companies and their insureds. He now represents people injured in car accidents, truck accidents, premises liability incidents, and other personal injury matters throughout Ventura County and the surrounding region. The firm has recovered more than $10 million for its clients. Matt has been selected to the Southern California Super Lawyers list and also serves as a mediator in personal injury and insurance disputes.

His election reflects the confidence of fellow Ventura County attorneys and his long involvement in the local legal community. Matt looks forward to working with the other board members in service of the association's members and the public.

Zavala Law, PC is a personal injury law firm based in Ventura, California. The firm represents injured people and their families in motor vehicle accident, premises liability, wrongful death, and catastrophic injury cases. To learn more, call (805) 429-4292.

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Matt Zavala of Zavala Law, PC Elected to Ventura County Bar Association Board of Directors News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing November 19, 2026, 21:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Politics



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