MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The color visualizer lets homeowners see real paint colors on their own walls before they commit.

- Joel Barrett

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- That 1 Painter (T1P), the No. 1 painting franchise in Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500, is making the hardest part of a paint project easier with HueIQ. The online tool lets homeowners upload a photo of any room or exterior and preview thousands of paint colors on it in seconds.

Choosing a color is where many painting projects stall. A two-inch chip under store lighting says little about how a shade will look across a full wall at home. HueIQ replaces that guesswork with a picture of the homeowner's actual space in the color they are considering.

See it Before You Paint It

HueIQ works from a photo the homeowner already has on their phone:

1. Upload a photo of a room or a home's exterior.

2. Browse thousands of paint colors and apply them to the photo.

3. Compare the before and after, then narrow the options to a favorite.

The result is a faster, more confident decision. Homeowners can try a bold color with nothing at stake, settle a disagreement by looking at both options, panel and walk into their estimate already knowing what they want.

From a Color to a Plan

HueIQ is one of three tools in T1P's House Painting Toolbox, which takes a homeowner from an idea to a scheduled project:

HueIQ shows what the space will look like in a new color.

Paint Calculator works out how much paint the project needs.

Instant Estimate gives a picture of what the project will cost.

From there, homeowners can book an appointment with their locally owned That 1 Painter team, which confirms the scope in person and provides a written estimate. Every project is backed by T1P's three-year transferable warranty.

HueIQ was also recently featured on Instagram by comedy creators Chicklet and Maleni, who used it to pick a paint color for the bedroom.

Why T1P built it into the customer experience

"We saw that choosing a paint color was a headache, and there weren't any easy-to-use websites that let you see paint on your own walls before you committed," said Joel Barrett, director of marketing for That 1 Painter. "We built HueIQ to fill that void. Our goal is for you to love your house more than ever before!"

Try HueIQ

Homeowners can try HueIQ at that1painter and request an estimate from their local That 1 Painter team.

About That 1 Painter

Founded in Texas in 2011 by Steven Montgomery, That 1 Painter is a residential and commercial painting company. It began franchising in 2021 and has grown to more than 320 locations across the United States. Entrepreneur named it the No. 1 painting franchise in its 2026 Franchise 500. That 1 Painter is a ResiBrands company. Learn more at that1painter.

Mykena Lawler

That 1 Painter

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That 1 Painter's HueIQ Paint Color Visualizer Lets Homeowners Preview Colors on Photos of Their Own Homes News Provided By ResiBrands November 19, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, Technology



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