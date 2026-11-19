Sacme's main production facility in Malo, Italy, is part of the consumer business acquired by Cedo.

The acquisition strengthens Cedo's position in Italy, adding the MySac brand and significant manufacturing capability in Malo.

- Thierry Navarre, CEO of CedoMALO, ITALY, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cedo, a leading European manufacturer of private label consumer products and a key player in the recycling and production of flexible plastic films, has acquired the consumer business of Sacme S.r.l.The acquisition includes Sacme's main production facility in Malo, Italy, and the MySac brand.The 40,000 m2 Malo facility combines extrusion and bag-converting capabilities and represents a significant addition to Cedo's European manufacturing network. The acquired business employs approximately 80 people, whose experience and expertise will become an important part of Cedo Group as the business enters its next chapter.The transaction significantly strengthens Cedo's presence in Southern Europe and positions the Group as a key player in the Italian household products market. It also builds on Cedo's acquisition of Italian plastics recycler Polimero S.r.l. earlier in 2026, further advancing the Group's vertically integrated model - from recycling flexible plastic waste and producing recycled materials through to manufacturing finished household products.Thierry Navarre, CEO of Cedo, commented:“The acquisition of Sacme's consumer business is another important step in executing our growth strategy. It significantly strengthens our position in the Italian market and adds a highly capable manufacturing operation, an established customer base and the MySac brand to Cedo.Together with our recent investment in Polimero, it also reinforces our vertically integrated approach, connecting recycling and manufacturing capabilities within one of Europe's key markets.”Cedo will work closely with the Sacme team to ensure a smooth integration and continuity for customers.Cedo was assisted by A&O Shearman as legal advisor and PwC as financial and tax advisor. Sacme was assisted by Studio Mora as strategic advisor, Intermonte as financial advisor and Chiomenti Studio Legale as legal advisor in the context of the transaction.About CedoCedo is a leading European manufacturer of private label household products and a key player in the recycling and production of flexible plastic films. The company operates an integrated model across the value chain - from collecting and recycling plastic waste to manufacturing finished products - serving major retailers and industrial customers across Europe and beyond.Cedo's strategy,“Grow with Purpose,” focuses on advancing circular solutions, increasing the use of recycled materials, and delivering reliable, high-quality products at scale.For more information, visit:About Sacme S.r.l.Sacme S.r.l., based in Malo, Italy, is an established Italian manufacturer active across household and professional products, distribution and polymer-related activities. Its consumer business supplies household and professional bag products through private label and the MySac brand.Sacme's main facility in Malo combines extrusion, printing, bag conversion, warehousing and quality-control capabilities and has served customers across the Italian retail and professional markets.For more information, visit:

Maciej Slojewski

Cedo

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Cedo Acquires Sacme's Consumer Business News Provided By Cedo November 19, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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