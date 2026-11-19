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Woodland Park restaurant will contribute 5% of Dec. 1 sales to local animal welfare and trail organizations, with guests choosing which cause to support

- Brad Beck, General Manager Tava HouseWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tava House is inviting the Woodland Park community to turn a meal into an opportunity to give back on Tuesday, Dec. 1, during“GivingTuesday: Tails & Trails,” the restaurant's participation in GivingTuesday, a global movement celebrating generosity and community support.During the Dec. 1 event, Tava House will donate 5% of its sales to two local nonprofit organizations: Teller County Regional Animal Shelter (TCRAS) and Teller Trail Team. Guests will have the opportunity to choose which organization receives the contribution associated with their dining purchase.The initiative reflects Tava House's vision of serving as“The Community Hub,” a welcoming gathering place where food, hospitality and shared experiences bring people together while strengthening connections throughout Teller County.“Being a community hub means doing more than serving great food. It means being part of the community and supporting the people and organizations that make this area special,” said Brad Beck, general manager of Tava House.“GivingTuesday gives our guests an opportunity to enjoy a meal while helping two local nonprofits that do important work throughout Teller County. We're proud to bring everyone together for a day that celebrates generosity and community spirit.”Representatives from both nonprofit organizations will be at Tava House from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 to share information about their missions, answer questions and connect with community members. Guests will also have the opportunity to make direct financial contributions to either organization.GivingTuesday: Tails & Trails concludes a series of community-focused events hosted by Tava House during the Thanksgiving weekend and the following Monday. The lineup includes a Makers Market on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28; an artist showcase and a local beer flight offering on Artist Sunday/Small Brewery Sunday, Nov. 29; and a gift card deal on Cyber Monday, Nov. 30.Together, the activities reflect Tava House's“Community Hub” vision by inviting guests to discover local makers and artists, enjoy regional beer offerings and support two Teller County nonprofits through their dining choices on GivingTuesday.TWO LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS, TWO IMPORTANT MISSIONSTeller County Regional Animal Shelter, based in Divide, is a nonprofit animal welfare organization dedicated to caring for lost, abandoned, neglected and homeless animals. Through shelter services, adoption programs and community support, TCRAS helps companion animals find safe, loving homes.Teller Trail Team supports local trail stewardship and outdoor recreation efforts, helping preserve and improve the trails that contribute to the quality of life in Teller County.By supporting both organizations, Tava House hopes to highlight the variety of ways local nonprofits contribute to the region's well-being.A GLOBAL MOVEMENT WITH A LOCAL IMPACTEstablished in 2012, GivingTuesday has grown into a worldwide movement encouraging individuals, businesses and organizations to demonstrate generosity through charitable donations, volunteerism and acts of kindness.Observed annually on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving in the United States, GivingTuesday encourages people to support causes that matter to them and recognizes the collective impact of giving.For Tava House, participation in the movement represents another opportunity to connect its restaurant and hospitality experiences with meaningful community engagement.Guests are encouraged to visit for lunch, dinner, or both, select the nonprofit they wish to support, and meet representatives from the participating organizations during the evening.ABOUT TAVA HOUSETava House is a locally operated dining, entertainment, and community gathering destination in Woodland Park, Colorado, with views of Pikes Peak. Opening in May 2026, Tava House was developed around a vision of bringing people together through distinctive dining experiences, hospitality, entertainment and community connections.The multi-experience destination includes Firebrand Chophouse, offering an upscale dining experience; the Taproom, featuring casual dining and beverages; Bar Above the Clouds, a gathering space for cocktails and wine; and the River Room, which hosts private celebrations, meetings, special events and community activities.Guided by its identity as“The Community Hub,” Tava House seeks to serve residents and visitors while supporting the people, organizations and traditions that make Woodland Park and Teller County special.Additional information:GivingTuesday:Teller County Regional Animal Shelter:

Michael Perini

Tava House Media Relations

+1 719-651-5943

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Tava House announces GivingTuesday: Tails & Trails to support two Teller County nonprofits News Provided By Perini & Associates November 19, 2026, 21:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Social Media



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