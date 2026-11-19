Maud Lewis, Skiing at Sandy Cove - Rare mid-to-late 1940s winter scene with exceptional detail and direct-from-artist provenance. Estimate: $35,000-50,000 CAD.

Maud Lewis, Buck Crossing Stream - Important late-1940s composition illustrated in Ray Cronin's Our Maud. Estimate: $30,000-35,000 CAD.

Maud Lewis, Deer & Stag by Winter Pond - Early interpretation of Lewis's celebrated deer imagery, with striking mustard-yellow sky. Estimate: $25,000-30,000 CAD.

Online-only sale features six paintings acquired directly from Maud Lewis and preserved in the same Nova Scotia family for more than 70 years

- Aki OhtsukaNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Six rare early paintings by Maud Lewis, including Skiing at Sandy Cove, Buck Crossing Stream and Deer & Stag by Winter Pond, headline Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s The Potter Mauds – The Joseph B. Potter Collection, taking place Thursday, December 3, 2026. Dating from the 1940s through the early 1960s, the exceptional group was acquired directly from Lewis by the Potter family and has remained in the same family for three generations, offering collectors a rare opportunity to acquire important works from the artist's early career.The online-only auction features six lots devoted exclusively to Maud Lewis paintings. Bidding begins at 6pm Eastern Time, with lots closing sequentially in real time through a live webcast. There is no in-person event to attend, but collectors can tune in and watch the sale unfold online. Internet bidding is available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers, with phone and absentee bidding also accepted.“We are thrilled to offer six rarely seen early works by Maud Lewis with incredible provenance,” said Aki Ohtsuka, Consignment Director for Folk Art at Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.“The remarkable detail and complexity of these works stand in contrast to her simpler, more commonly known forms that define her later work.”The collection's provenance is particularly noteworthy. The Potter family spent summers at a residence in Weymouth North, Nova Scotia, and frequently travelled through nearby Marshalltown, where they visited Lewis at her home and purchased paintings directly from the artist. The works remained in the family for more than seven decades, making this an unusually cohesive and well-documented group of early Lewis paintings. All paintings include a letter of authenticity from Alan Deacon.Leading the auction is Lot 5, Maud Lewis's Skiing at Sandy Cove (estimate: $35,000-50,000 CAD). Painted in Marshalltown, Nova Scotia, in the mid-to-late 1940s, the oil on beaverboard composition depicts three figures enjoying a winter day, with two skiers descending a snow-covered slope and a third standing beside a wooden sled. The painting is distinguished by its unusual vertical format, rich colour and intricate landscape details, including colourful farm buildings, winding fences and subtle blue and grey shading in the snow. Lewis's signature appears at lower right.Another important early work is Lot 6, Buck Crossing Stream (estimate: $30,000-35,000 CAD), painted in the late 1940s. This oil on beaverboard composition features a magnificent stag leaping across the foreground while two figures paddle a brilliant red canoe across a tranquil lake. The warm egg-yolk sky, carefully modelled deer and unusually fine brushwork demonstrate the technical refinement of Lewis's earlier paintings. The work is an early example of the serial image illustrated on page 86 of Ray Cronin's Our Maud: The Life, Art and Legacy of Maud Lewis (2017), published by the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia. Signed“Lewis” at lower centre.Lot 1, Maud Lewis's Deer & Stag by Winter Pond (estimate: $25,000-30,000 CAD), is another compelling late-1940s example. Unlike more familiar versions of Lewis's Deer in Winter, which depict the animals from behind, this composition brings a stag and doe into the immediate foreground, facing the viewer. The pairing has long been interpreted as a symbolic representation of Lewis and her husband, Everett. A brilliant mustard-yellow sky, vibrant autumn foliage and snow-covered landscape create an unusual seasonal contrast, while the distant village, evergreen forest and reflective pond add depth.Lot 2, Barrel of Fish (estimate: $20,000-25,000 CAD), is a late-1940s harbour scene that captures a fisherman actively engaged in his work. The oil on beaverboard painting is an early example of the serial image illustrated on page 41 of Sarah Milroy's Maud Lewis: Paintings for Sale (2019), published in conjunction with the landmark retrospective organized by the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. Particularly appealing are the carefully balanced colours, the reflection of the fishing boat in the harbour and the attention given to individual fish in the barrel.The collection continues with Lot 3, Harbour Scene (estimate: $18,000-23,000 CAD), painted in Marshalltown between the mid-1950s and early 1960s. Lewis depicts colourful fishing shacks perched on wooden wharves overlooking a tranquil blue harbour, with a sailboat and solitary figure adding narrative interest. The delicate reflections beneath the boat, particularly the wavering mast, demonstrate the artist's attention to detail.Also estimated at $18,000-23,000 CAD is Lot 4, Fishing Boat and Lighthouse, an oil on beaverboard painting dating to the late 1950s or early 1960s. The composition depicts the tidal waters of the Bay of Fundy, with expansive mudflats exposed at low tide, a blue fishing boat, distant sailboat and three gulls. The work is an example of a recurring serial image that appeared across two decades and is similar to illustrations in From Ben Loman to the Sea (2005) and Our Maud: The Life, Art and Legacy of Maud Lewis (2019). Its bright blue sky and water, warm yellow shoreline and distinctive red-roofed buildings capture the nostalgic Maritime character that makes Lewis's paintings so enduring.“The Potter Mauds represent an extraordinary opportunity for collectors to acquire early works with such remarkable provenance”, added Ohtsuka.The Potter Mauds – The Joseph B. Potter Collection takes place online Thursday, December 3, 2026, beginning at 6pm Eastern Time, with sequential live lot closing and webcast viewing. Bidders can register and place bids through or LiveAuctioneers; phone and absentee bids are also accepted.Auction link:Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections, specializing in Canadiana and folk art, watches and jewellery, automobilia and petroliana, advertising, and other important collectibles. The firm provides collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell, while offering professional guidance for individual works, estates and major collections.To consign a single piece, an estate, or a collection, contact Miller & Miller Auctions at (519) 635-4173 or email....

Aki Ohtsuka

Miller & Miller Auctions

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Six Rare Early Maud Lewis Paintings from the Joseph B. Potter Collection Headline December 3 Auction News Provided By Miller & Miller Auctions November 19, 2026, 21:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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