MPH Health Care AG / Key word(s): Disposal

MPH Health Care AG successfully places 927,755 shares in M1 Kliniken AG at EUR 17.50 per share and generates gross proceeds of approximately EUR 16 million

19.11.2026 / 21:53 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MPH Health Care AG successfully places 927,755 shares in M1 Kliniken AG at EUR 17.50 per share and generates gross proceeds of approximately EUR 16 million

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION COULD BE UNLAWFUL. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS PUBLICATION.



MPH Health Care AG (“ MPH”) has successfully placed 927,755 existing shares in M1 Kliniken AG (“ M1”), representing approximately 5 per cent of the issued share capital, with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding offering

The placement price was set at EUR 17.50 per share; gross proceeds to MPH amount to approximately EUR 16 million Following the settlement of the placement, MPH's shareholding in M1 will decrease from approximately 66 per cent to approximately 61 per cent; MPH remains the majority shareholder

Berlin, 19 November 2026 – MPH Health Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03;“MPH”) has successfully completed the placement, announced on 19 November 2026, of 927,755 existing shares in M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8;“M1”) with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding offering.

The shares were placed at a price of EUR 17.50 per share. This results in gross proceeds to MPH of approximately EUR 16 million. Following settlement of the transaction, MPH will continue to hold approximately 61 per cent of the issued share capital of M1.

“With the successful placement, we are increasing the free float of M1 and creating the conditions for a broader institutional shareholder base. At the same time, our continued majority shareholding underlines our long-term commitment to M1 and to the further development of the company.”

Patrick Brenske, CEO of MPH Health Care AG

Transaction details

The placed offer shares have full dividend entitlement for the financial year 2026

A three-month lock-up applies to MPH's M1 shares remaining after the placement, subject to customary exceptions.

Trade Date is expected to be scheduled for 20 November 2026 and Settlement Date for 24 November 2026. Cantor acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner for the placement.

About MPH Health Care AG

MPH Health Care AG is a listed investment holding company headquartered in Berlin. Its focus is on the development and long-term value creation of equity investments, particularly in growth segments of the healthcare market. M1 Kliniken AG is MPH's strategic core holding.

Investor Relations

MPH Health Care AG

Grünauer Straße 5

12557 Berlin

...

Important Notice:

This announcement may not be released, published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan, South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such publication could be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons who are in possession of this announcement or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of M1 Kliniken AG or of any of its subsidiaries in the United States of America, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, an offer in any jurisdiction. The securities offered are not and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

In member states of the European Economic Area, the placement of securities described in this announcement was directed exclusively at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (Prospectus Regulation), as amended.

In the United Kingdom, the placement of securities described in this announcement was directed exclusively at persons who are“qualified investors” within the meaning of paragraph 15 of Schedule 1 to the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024, and who are persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the“Order”) or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) or (iii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as“ Relevant Persons”). This announcement must not be acted on, or relied upon, by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates was available only to Relevant Persons and will be conducted only with Relevant Persons.

No action has been taken that would permit an offering or an acquisition of the securities or a distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.



Contact:

Patrick Brenske, Management Board

Corporate Communications

E-Mail:... 19.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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