MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC, a Tidal Financial Group company (“Tidal”) and investment adviser to the TradersAI Large Cap Equity & Cash ETF (Nasdaq: HFSP) (the“Fund”), today announced plans to close and liquidate the Fund.

The final day of trading for HFSP on the Nasdaq will be Monday, November 30, 2026. Shareholders who wish to sell their shares on the exchange should do so on or before that date. Following the close of regular trading on November 30, 2026, shares will no longer be listed or available for secondary market transactions.

Shareholders who continue to hold shares through the liquidation will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on the Fund's net asset value (“NAV”) on Friday, December 4, 2026, the liquidation date. Liquidation proceeds will be distributed to shareholders' brokerage accounts in accordance with standard procedures. No action is required for shareholders to receive the liquidating distribution.

During the wind-down period, the Fund may hold higher levels of cash and deviate from its stated investment objective as it prepares for liquidation. Following the final liquidating distribution, the Fund will terminate.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult their financial or tax advisors regarding the implications of the liquidation for their individual circumstances.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to revolutionizing ETF development, launch, marketing, and sales. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal provides a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting investment ideas to market. Tidal is committed to ETF innovation, equipping issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently launch ETFs and optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit

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