MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Association calls for meaningful consultation and consideration of current evidence before Bill 35 proceeds to third reading.

Ottawa, ON, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) welcomes the commitment from Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Health and Community Services, Honourable Joedy Wall, to meet with vaping retailers before Bill 35 passes. While this is an encouraging development, the timing of these meetings remains unclear, and industry requests to meet with the Minister have yet to receive a response.

The Association remains opposed to the proposed flavour ban and urges the government to consider the evidence and concerns presented during these meetings.

Bill 35 concluded its second reading Tuesday, just two days after its introduction. The speed at which the legislation has progressed has left vape businesses with no opportunity to review the proposed amendments or provide input on legislation that will have devastating consequences for the vaping industry and their businesses.

“We appreciate the Minister's commitment to meeting with retailers before the legislation passes,” said Sam Tam, President of the Canadian Vaping Association.“However, the timing of these meetings must take place while there is still an opportunity to shape legislation, and these discussions must be more than a formality. Business owners are facing real loss of their livelihoods and personal investments, and they deserve a genuine opportunity to be heard.”

The CVA shares the government's objective of protecting young people from nicotine addiction. However, several statements made during the second reading do not reflect the current evidence on youth vaping, smoking cessation, or the consequences of flavour prohibition.

In justifying the ban, the Minister presented findings from the 2021–2022 Canadian Student Tobacco, Alcohol and Drugs Survey as the latest available evidence, despite Health Canada having published its 2023–2024 results.

More recent Statistics Canada data indicate that past-30-day vaping among youth aged 12 to 17 in Newfoundland and Labrador fell from 15.6% in 2019 to 5.2% in 2024, a reduction of approximately 67% without a provincial flavour ban. Nationally, prevalence fell from 13.1% to 5.8% over the same period.

Canada already has stringent regulations protecting young people from exposure to vaping promotion. The Tobacco and Vaping Products Act prohibits vaping products with features that appeal to youth, while the Vaping Products Promotion Regulations restrict advertising to prevent youth exposure, with substantial penalties for violations. These existing protections and the decline in youth vaping rates deserve greater consideration.

The Minister also questioned the effectiveness of vaping as a smoking cessation tool, contrary to a well-established body of research. A 2026 Cochrane review found high-certainty evidence that nicotine vaping products improve quit rates compared with nicotine replacement therapy. Research published by the Public Health Agency of Canada in 2025 also highlighted the importance of flavours to adults attempting to quit smoking, with the authors recommending consideration of alternatives to flavour bans.

The CVA is also concerned by the Minister's acknowledgement that consumers could continue obtaining flavoured products online and that illicit sales would be difficult to prevent. A June 2026 Léger survey found that 73% of surveyed Quebec vapers reported purchasing at least one prohibited flavour, more than two years after the province's flavour ban took effect.

“Prohibition doesn't eliminate consumer demand. It changes who supplies that demand,” said Tam.“We can't overlook the experiences of other provinces or the consequences of replacing regulated, age-restricted businesses with an illicit market.”

The proposed six-month transition period fails to address the long-term viability of specialty retailers. While the Minister indicated that there are 25 vape retailers in the province, CVA data indicates that there are approximately 133 retailers that sell vaping products, with the industry directly employing more than 250 people. This highlights the extent to which the economic impact has been underestimated. For most businesses, the ban will eliminate virtually their entire revenue stream, forcing closures and costing local jobs.

The CVA will be seeking a meeting with Minister Wall to present current youth vaping data, scientific research on smoking cessation and evidence from provinces that have implemented flavour bans.

The CVA calls on the government to allow for sufficient time for consultation and urges the government to abandon the flavour ban in favour of evidence-based alternatives.

About the Canadian Vaping Association

The Canadian Vaping Association is a national, not-for-profit organization representing the legal, compliant vaping industry in Canada. The CVA advocates for reasonable and effective regulation of the vaping sector, recognizing vaping's role in harm reduction for adult smokers, with youth protection through education and prevention as a key pillar of its mandate. For up-to-date information on the Canadian vaping industry and the latest on tobacco harm reduction, follow the CVA on X at @thecvaofficial



CONTACT: Sam Tam The Canadian Vaping Association...