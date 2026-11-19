MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invite-only designation validates expertise across AI-driven bidding, Connected TV, and privacy-first identity solutions

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Trade Desk's programmatic platform has grown more complex. AI-powered bidding through Kokai, Connected TV, retail media, and shifting identity standards have changed what it takes to run a campaign effectively. Few agencies can demonstrate they've actually done the work to keep up. Goodway Group, an independent connected commerce agency, is now the first and only Trade Desk Premier Partner and the first agency to hold both Premier Partner and Certified Service Partner status simultaneously.

The Trade Desk's Premier Partner Program is a certification for agencies, offered through its Edge Academy training platform. Participation is invite-only. Partners earn Premier Partner status when enough of their people complete role-based coursework across three paths: Trader, Marketer, and Executive. Goodway Group has completed that work.

The designation gives clients something most agency credentials don't: verified proof that the people running their programmatic work have actually done it. Traders certified on The Trade Desk's platform know how to configure AI-driven algorithms and avoid the wasted spend that comes from outdated manual setups. Certified teams are trained on current data-activation standards, including privacy-compliant identity frameworks like Unified ID 2.0, which reduces attribution risk and targeting errors. As media budgets shift toward high-cost channels like Connected TV and retail media, the difference between a team that has done the work and one that only claims to is visible in campaign performance.

The Premier Partner designation is also an objective signal in a crowded agency market. Dozens of independent agencies offer programmatic capabilities. Because Premier Partner status ties training to real market performance and is not open to all applicants, it gives clients a verifiable quality filter when evaluating agency partners or reviewing RFPs.

"Almost 20 years into our partnership with The Trade Desk, and we're still finding new firsts. Being the first agency to hold both Premier Partner and Certified Service Partner status reflects what our teams do every day working inside the platform to find more value for clients, whether that's evolving supply strategy, advancing data innovation, or making retail media activation work across CTV and premium inventory."

Mike Wolk, SVP of Growth and Partnerships, Goodway Group

Goodway Group connects media, data, technology, local market realities, and shopper behavior to measurable business outcomes, including transactions, in-store sales, and incremental revenue.

ABOUT GOODWAY GROUP

Goodway Group is an independent strategic connected commerce partner for retail, multi-location franchises, and CPG brands, connecting digital to in-store to drive incremental revenue. Independent and family-owned for more than 90 years, Goodway Group answers to its clients rather than to shareholders. Today the company is a fully remote team of around 400 people, working with brands including Bagel Brands, Publix, Benjamin Moore and Unleashed Brands.

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ABOUT THE TRADE DESK

The Trade DeskTM is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising through a self-service, cloud-based platform to manage digital campaigns across devices, integrated with major data and publisher partners, headquartered in Ventura, CA with global offices (thetradedesk.com).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Christina Peyton VP of Marketing & Growth, Goodway Group...