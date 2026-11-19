MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard's, Inc. (TXSE: DDS) (the“Company” or“Dillard's”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $35.00 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The special dividend is payable January 4, 2027 to shareholders of record as of December 11, 2026.

In a joint statement, Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William Dillard II and President Alex Dillard shared,“We are happy to announce this $35.00 special dividend - the largest in our history and an increase of 16.7% over last year's record payout. Our loyal customers, along with our dedicated associates who make up the majority of our shareholders, have made this possible once again. We are truly grateful for their continued support.”

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable February 1, 2027 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2026.

Since fiscal 2021, Dillard's has declared approximately $2.3 billion in special dividends, complementing a quarterly dividend paid uninterrupted since going public in 1969.

CONTACT:

Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.

501-376-5965

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