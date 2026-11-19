(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GraniteShares announced today that it will close and liquidate the following ETFs:

Ticker Fund Name BBYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST BABA ETF CWY GraniteShares YieldBOOST CRWV ETF HMYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST HIMS ETF FBYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST META ETF MTYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST MSTR ETF TMYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSM ETF XEY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Ether ETF FINY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Financials ETF TECY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Technology ETF FIYY GraniteShares YieldBOOST 20Y Treasuries ETF YBST GraniteShares YieldBOOST Single Stock Universe ETF YBTY GraniteShares YieldBOOST Top Yielders ETF



On September 11, 2026 and November 6, 2026, the Board of Trustees of GraniteShares ETF Trust approved the liquidation of each of the ETFs listed above (each, an“ETF” and together, the“ETFs”). The last day of trading for the ETFs on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC will be December 11, 2026. The last day creation orders will be accepted for the ETFs will be December 9, 2026. Investors may sell their shares of the ETFs until market close on December 11, 2026. Shares of the ETFs will no longer trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC after market close on December 11, 2026, and will be subsequently delisted. The final distribution to shareholders of the ETFs is expected to occur on or about December 14, 2026.

When an ETF commences the liquidation of its portfolio, it may hold cash and securities that may not be consistent with the ETF's investment objective and strategies.

At the time the liquidation of an ETF is complete, its shares will be individually redeemed. For shareholders that still hold shares of an ETF after market close on December 11, 2026, shares will be automatically redeemed for cash at the net asset value as of close of business on December 14, 2026, which will reflect the transaction costs of liquidating the ETF's portfolio. Shareholders will generally recognize a capital gain or loss on the redemptions. An ETF may or may not pay one or more dividends or other distributions prior to or along with the redemption payments.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the GraniteShares funds (the“Funds”) carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (844) 476 8747, or visit the website at . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Except as described above regarding the liquidation of the ETFs, shares of the Funds may be sold during trading hours on the exchange through any brokerage account, shares are not individually redeemable, and shares may only be redeemed directly from a Fund by Authorized Participants. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares of a Fund will develop or be maintained. Shares may trade above or below NAV. Brokerage commissions will apply.

The Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. GraniteShares is not affiliated with ALPS.

FUND RISKS

The Funds are not suitable for all investors. Each Fund seeks to generate current income through an options-based strategy and does not seek to replicate the performance of its underlying reference asset. Investments in the Funds are not bank deposits and are not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. An investor could lose all or substantially all of his/her investment.

Each Fund's strategy limits its participation in any increase in the value of its underlying reference asset, while the Fund remains exposed to declines in the value of that reference asset, which may not be offset by the option premiums received by the Fund. Certain Funds use as their reference asset an exchange-traded fund that itself seeks daily leveraged investment results, which magnifies the effect of declines in the underlying security. The Funds do not invest directly in their underlying reference assets, and Fund shareholders are not entitled to any dividends or distributions paid by those assets.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may vary significantly from period to period. All or a significant portion of a Fund's distributions may be characterized as a return of capital, which reduces a shareholder's cost basis and the Fund's net asset value and may result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when Fund shares are sold.

Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for ETF shares will develop or be maintained, or that their listing will continue or remain unchanged. Buying or selling ETF shares on an exchange may require the payment of brokerage commissions and frequent trading may incur brokerage costs that detract significantly from investment returns.

An investment in each Fund involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Each Fund is non-diversified, which can result in increased volatility. The use of derivatives such as options is subject to market risks that may cause their prices to fluctuate over time. Risks of the Funds include Options Strategy Risk, Capped Upside Risk, Distribution Risk, Return of Capital Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Leverage Risk, Market Risk, Liquidity Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, and risks specific to each Fund's underlying reference asset and the sector in which it operates. These and other risks can be found in the prospectus.

This information is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of any Funds to any person in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Please consult your tax advisor about the tax consequences of an investment in Fund shares, including the possible application of foreign, state, and local tax laws. You could lose money by investing in the ETFs. There can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Funds will be achieved. None of the Funds should be relied upon as a complete investment program.

The Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., which is not affiliated with GraniteShares or any of its affiliates ©2026 GraniteShares Inc. All rights reserved. GraniteShares, GraniteShares Trusts, and the GraniteShares logo are registered and unregistered trademarks of GraniteShares Inc., in the United States and elsewhere. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

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