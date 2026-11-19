MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEIU Local 2 has been campaigning for accountability for months

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The British Columbia Rapid Transit Company (BCRTC) has announced that cleaning contractor Dexterra Group has received their 30-day termination notice at the SkyTrain (the Expo and Millennium Lines) in Vancouver. The last day of their service contract will be December 17, 2026.

Countless labour relations and safety issues arose soon after Dexterra took over the cleaning contract on February 1, 2026. Janitorial workers employed by the cleaning company took to the streets for a public rally in March raising the alarm about safety and respect for workers' rights.

“It was a long, exhausting, 9-month battle for all of us,” said Lenna McVeety, one of the employees.“We are relieved change is coming. We look forward to working with an employer who will take worker and public safety seriously.”

Dexterra's conduct led to an unusually high number of grievance filings, including allegations management had repeatedly bullied, harassed, and intimidated workers. Unfair Labour Practice complaints were also filed at the BC Labour Board.

WorkSafeBC performed three inspections between mid-June and late October focusing on Dexterra's SkyTrain's cleaning operations. Inspectors identified multiple health and safety violations and issued numerous safety orders.

SEIU was also concerned about the layoff of almost 20 employees which led to a significant increase in workload for remaining cleaners, and escalated safety risks in what was already a difficult and hazardous job.

“It took time, but this is an important lesson for workers, and companies that don't treat their employees right,” said Sanchit Sharma, one of the SkyTrain cleaners.“Through a union we can collectively have an impact and be heard.”

SEIU's Justice for Janitors campaign at the SkyTrain had broad public support, including TransLink riders, the Worker Solidarity Network, organized labour, and elected political leaders, including Brad West, the Mayor of Port Coquitlam, and Jennifer Whiteside, the BC NDP Minister of Labour at the time.

The workers and their Union look forward to a productive relationship with Best Services Pros when they take over the contract next month.

Canada Line Workers

Cleaners on TransLink's Canada Line have been raising concerns about their working conditions. SEIU Local 2 has been meeting with workers and is investigating the allegations.

The Canada Line is also cleaned by Dexterra Group Through a separate commercial contract managed for TransLink by AtkinsRéalis.

Concerns over Dexterra's conduct in Toronto's public transit system

Issues with Dexterra and public transit are not confined to Vancouver. SEIU Local 2 has also been raising red flags about what's happening in Toronto.

In June 2026, SEIU Local 2 advised both the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) and Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) about concerns over Dexterra's conduct and a continued pattern of violations of the city-wide collective bargaining agreement and Ontario law. Dexterra workers clean street cars, light rail stations and buildings within the TTC system.

The union has also documented and filed charges with the Ontario Labor Relations Board that allege that Dexterra has engaged in reprisals, including wrongfully terminating workers, who were exercising their rights under the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Labor Relations Act, 1995.

More information is available on .

We are 20,000 workers in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, including over ten thousand janitors. SEIU Local 2 - Unite. Fight. Win.

CONTACT: Media Contact Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762...