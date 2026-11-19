IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanbridge University's nursing licensure outcomes earn national attention in a new Research.com feature, highlighting NCLEX-RN success and a tuition-free Master of Science in Nursing Education pathway for eligible graduates.

The feature cites Bachelor of Science in Nursing NCLEX-RN pass rates of 100% in 2023–2024 and 95.18% in 2024–2025 at the Orange County, Los Angeles, and Riverside campuses, according to the California Board of Registered Nursing.

“Research.com's recognition highlights Stanbridge University's commitment to excellence in nursing education and preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals,” said Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge University.“Strong licensure outcomes reflect the dedication of our students and the quality of education that supports their success. Through rigorous instruction, hands-on clinical training, and individualized guidance, we remain committed to equipping future nurses with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to deliver compassionate, high-quality patient care.”

Research.com also examines Stanbridge's use of synthetic cadavers, virtual and augmented reality, high-fidelity simulation manikins, academic support, and community service through Stanbridge Outreach. The article highlights a tuition-free Master of Science in Nursing Education pathway for eligible Stanbridge Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates. To learn more about Stanbridge University and its healthcare degree programs, visit

About Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University was recognized as a 2025 Opportunity College and University by the Carnegie Classifications. The university ranks in the top 5% of colleges nationwide for 10-year return on investment, according to Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce. Niche also named Stanbridge the #1 Best College for Nursing in California for 2026. In recognition of its workplace culture, the university is also certified as a Great Place to Work. Stanbridge has campuses in Irvine, Alhambra, Riverside, and San Marcos, California. Learn more at stanbridge.edu.

Media Contact

For media inquiries, please contact the Director of Media and Communications, Sarah Hamilton, at (949) 794-9090 ext. 5266 or....

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at